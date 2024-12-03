LegalSifter and HortySpringer Partner to Launch Contract Control Program for Hospitals & Health Systems

The Healthcare Package can be added to LegalSifter’s Contract Control Program , providing hospitals and health systems a flexible solution to manage contracts efficiently, reduce risk, and meet compliance requirements.

Pittsburgh, PA – LegalSifter, a leader in AI-powered contract operations, and law firm HortySpringer , a respected expert in healthcare law, are excited to announce their partnership to launch a Healthcare Package for the LegalSifter Contract Control Program. This curated package of contract templates and negotiation playbooks is designed to support hospitals and health systems through each stage of the contract lifecycle—from drafting and negotiation to post-signing oversight.

Expert Guidance for Faster Implementation

The Healthcare Package helps Hospital & Health Systems streamline contract processes with ready-to-use templates and playbooks developed by healthcare law experts at HortySpringer. Aligned with industry standards, these resources enable organizations to confidently manage complex contracts while reducing risk.

“Our goal is to help healthcare organizations address contract pain more effectively,” said Kevin Miler, CEO of LegalSifter. “By combining LegalSifter’s AI with HortySpringer’s healthcare expertise, we’ve created a solution that meets the real, day-to-day contract operations chalenges in the healthcare sector.”

Dan Mulholand, Partner at HortySpringer, added, “By merging our healthcare-specific legal expertise with LegalSifter’s contract operations AI software and services, we’re providing a solution that simplifies contract management and strengthens compliance from start to finish.”

What’s Included in the Hospital & Health System Package

Agreement Templates including Physician Employment Agreement, Physician Personal Service Agreement, Business Associate Agreement, Mutual Nondisclosure Agreement, and Amendments.

including Physician Employment Agreement, Physician Personal Service Agreement, Business Associate Agreement, Mutual Nondisclosure Agreement, and Amendments. Negotiation Playbooks covering Business Associate Agreements & Addendums, Real Estate Leases (Tenant), Consulting and Equipment Leases, SaaS, EULA, and General Terms & Conditions.

The Healthcare Package can be added to LegalSifter’s Contract Control Program , providing hospitals and health systems a flexible solution to manage contracts efficiently, reduce risk, and meet compliance requirements.

About LegalSifter, Inc.

LegalSifter, Inc. is a leading provider of AI-powered contract operations dedicated to curing contract pain. The company leverages artificial inteligence, legal contract expertise, and people to deliver streamlined contract operations that improve the speed of business. LegalSifter’s flexible Contract Control Program offers AI-powered contract review, document and data management, and contract lifecycle solutions to help companies capture the ful value of their contracts, manage costs and risks, and better deliver on expectations. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, LegalSifter has been serving clients and partners globaly since 2013. For more information, visit www.legalsifter.com.

About HortySpringer

HortySpringer is a national law firm dedicated to helping healthcare organizations achieve legal compliance and operational excelence. With over 50 years of experience, HortySpringer has pioneered solutions that address the unique legal chalenges faced by hospitals, health systems, and healthcare professionals. The firm’s expertise spans medical staff development, peer review, credentialing, contracting, and governance, a l aimed at supporting clients in delivering high-quality, compliant care. HortySpringer’s commitment to healthcare law excellence has made it a trusted partner for healthcare leaders across the country.