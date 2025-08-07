LegalSifter Named Top Performer in LegalTech Awards, Hosts Webinar on Award-Winning Tech

“Unlike general-purpose AI tools being retrofitted for legal tasks, ReviewPro is purpose-built by legal experts and paired with our comprehensive library of out-of-the-box playbooks,” Hall continued.

Pittsburgh, PA – LegalSifter, a leader in AI-powered contract operations, has been named the top innovator in the “Contract & Legal Document Review” category of Theorem’s summer 2025 LEGAL TAM & Best LegalTech Awards List. Highlighting a foundational technology behind the award, LegalSifter hosted a to demonstrate how to scale contract review without giving up oversight and how LegalSifter ReviewPro reduces review time to a matter of minutes with unparalleled accuracy.

“We are extremely proud to be recognized for our contract-specific AI built by attorneys and data scientists drawing on years of experience to deliver reliable, fast and accurate redlined results within any Word document,” explained CEO Eric Hall. “To receive an award from a recognized authority on leadership and innovation in legal technology, is an honor,” he stated.

The annual Legal Tech TAM Awards represent the first data-backed recognition from a network of leading legal organizations that represent the total addressable market (TAM). Awards are determined after thorough review, scoring, and analysis of adoption data collected from verified buyers across the Theorem Marketplace network, which tracks $300 million in global legal software spend. This breadth has made these awards one of the most trusted identifiers of leadership and innovation in legal technology.

“Unlike general-purpose AI tools being retrofitted for legal tasks, ReviewPro is purpose-built by legal experts and paired with our comprehensive library of out-of-the-box playbooks,” Hall continued. “Developed by attorneys and tailored to real-world use cases, these playbooks ensure users can apply consistent, high-quality guidance from day one. This combination of specialized AI and proven playbooks delivers unmatched speed and accuracy while preserving oversight. We invite all members of the legal community to join the webinar and experience the difference for themselves,” Hall added.

To see LegalSifter ReviewPro in action and learn how ReviewPro works seamlessly inside Microsoft Word to apply consistent, attorney-quality redlines automatically, follow this link.

About the Theorem LegalTech TAM Awards

Shaped by insights from partners like the Corporate Legal Operations Consortium (CLOC) and the Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC), The Theorem LegalTech TAM (Total Addressable Market) Awards celebrate the top legal tech solutions that excel in innovation, ease of use, and customer satisfaction. Assessing each solution based on user feedback and market impact, the awards aim to make it easier for organizations to find reliable, high-performance tools for their legal operations.

About LegalSifter, Inc.

LegalSifter combines contract-specific AI with extensive contract expertise and managed services to simplify and streamline the way clients review, organize, and manage contracts. By delivering faster reviews, clean and structured metadata, and fully managed contract operations, LegalSifter helps businesses improve efficiency, reduce costs, and achieve better outcomes every time. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, LegalSifter has been serving clients and partners globally since 2013. For more information, visit www.legalsifter.com.