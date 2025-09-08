LegalSifter Rated Among Top 15 CLM Vendors by MGI 360 Ratings™

2025 CLM Top 35 Buyer’s Guide ranks LegalSifter top five in mid-market.

Pittsburgh, PA – LegalSifter, a leader in AI-powered contract operations, has been rated by MGI 360’s 2025 Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) Top 35 Buyer’s Guide among the best five CLM vendors in the mid-market and top fifteen overall. The report ranks thirty-five elite vendors in a field of more than 100.

“We are very pleased to see LegalSifter included among the top fifteen providers in this very crowded and competitive CLM market. Our position reflects the positive impact of our strategic acquisition of Contract Logix and our innovation in AI contract data extraction and AI contract redlining,” stated CEO Eric Hall. “The MGI report affirms our instincts and momentum shaking up the contract operations market with smarter, more scalable AI,” he continued.

The MGI report highlights both opportunity and risk in the CLM space, noting “the pressure to leverage Gen AI technologies in CLM will prove to be a seminal point in CLM market evolution.” However, it also cautions that “Gen AI has the potential to amplify data errors and generate misguided conclusions…” and that “Many implementations today are complex, costly, and fail to reach their business objectives. Forty percent of organizations end up replacing their first CLM solution within 36 months of purchase.”

Bridging the Gap with Contract Operations as a Service (COaaS)

LegalSifter directly addresses these implementation failures through its Contract Operations as a Service (COaaS) offering—a comprehensive support model that combines technology, playbook-driven workflows, AI-powered contract review, and dedicated experts. COaaS accelerates time to value, reduces administrative burden, and ensures adoption by handling the contract work that overwhelms lean legal, procurement, and operations teams.

“Most organizations don’t fail at CLM because they bought the wrong software. They fail because they don’t have the resources, expertise, or bandwidth to operate it effectively,” explained Hall. “That’s where LegalSifter stands apart. With COaaS, we act as an extension of your team, giving companies the business results they expect from their CLM.”

LegalSifter’s COaaS model supports contract meta-data extraction, workflow development, template optimization, and end-user training, helping clients avoid the expensive stalls and restarts that MGI flags in its report.

“We’re confident that LegalSifter will climb even higher in future MGI reports as our contract operations platform continues to outperform the CLM status quo.”

