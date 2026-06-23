LegitScript Expands Industry Intelligence Solutions with Risk & Policy Advisory Offering

New advisory and research solution gives compliance, policy, and trust and safety teams direct access to regulatory, investigative, and risk experts with 20+ years of intelligence across 60+ high-risk verticals.

PORTLAND, Ore. – LegitScript, the leader in merchant and product certification and monitoring in the advertising, e-commerce, and payment sectors, announced Risk & Policy Advisory, a new offering within its Industry Intelligence Solutions portfolio designed to help organizations translate regulatory change, emerging threats, and evolving enforcement expectations into practical risk decisions. Risk & Policy Advisory bridges the gap between legal interpretation and the practical policies needed to grow revenue safely.

Compliance, policy, and trust and safety teams today face mounting pressure to balance growth opportunities with rising scrutiny from regulators, card networks, banking partners, platform partners, and customers. At the same time, regulatory and enforcement volatility, emerging problematic products and online trends and increasingly sophisticated bad actors using tactics such as network-driven and generative AI-enabled fraud are opening new avenues of risk that many organizations lack the specialized expertise to address in-house.

“LegitScript sits at the intersection of regulation, enforcement, and business risk,” said Scott Roth, CEO of LegitScript. “Risk is long past static black and white; it’s now gray and constantly evolving at an unprecedented pace. That’s why organizations operating in regulated and high-risk industries need expert support interpreting regulatory changes, emerging threats, and evolving enforcement expectations, and what they mean in the context of their business.”

Flexible Advisory Support Built for Policy Workflows

Risk & Policy Advisory provides clients with direct access to LegitScript’s attorneys, regulatory experts, investigative analysts, and policy specialists through an annual advisory and research offering. The offering supports policy development and refinement, regulatory and industry research, implementation guidance, edge-case analysis, peer benchmarking, and ongoing policy support.

Advisory work is tailored to each organization’s workflow, including policy drafts, jurisdictional summaries, regulatory matrices, written briefings, presentations, and live advisory sessions. This helps internal teams act quickly on emerging questions without the friction of scoping a new engagement each time.

Powered by Regulatory Depth, Cross-Platform Intelligence, and Curated Risk Data

LegitScript’s advisory expertise is informed by more than 20 years of analyst-verified risk intelligence across the commercial internet. The company continuously monitors regulatory changes, enforcement activity, and cross-platform threat trends across 60+ high-risk verticals and 100+ countries, helping clients understand how emerging risks, bad-actor tactics, and enforcement expectations are evolving across the broader digital ecosystem. LegitScript also tracks more than 5,000 criminal networks across jurisdictions and platforms, giving teams visibility into coordinated activity that may not be apparent from isolated listings, ads, merchants, or accounts.

Risk & Policy Advisory expands LegitScript’s broader Industry Intelligence Solutions portfolio, which helps organizations combine curated risk data, regulatory intelligence, and expert interpretation to anticipate threats and make confident policy and compliance decisions. Alongside Intel Reports, the new offering strengthens client access to LegitScript’s intelligence engine, from forward-looking research and structured data to direct advisory support for urgent or complex policy questions.

LegitScript helps clients identify emerging risks, understand their business implications, and determine how to respond in categories such as:

Marijuana rescheduling

E-cigarette and vaping regulation

Healthcare and medical products

Financial services

Firearms and weapons

Crypto and digital assets

IP and counterfeits

Adult content

Alcohol and age-restricted products

“One of the biggest challenges for trust and safety teams is understanding the broader operation behind individual violations – whether it’s content, accounts, or listings,” said Gerard Olsen, Director of Research of LegitScript. “LegitScript’s cross-platform intelligence and investigative expertise helps our clients connect signals that may look benign in isolation, providing the necessary context to identify emerging threats earlier, map coordinated activity, and strengthen how we respond.”

Risk & Policy Advisory is designed for organizations operating in regulated, high-risk, or sensitive markets, including e-commerce marketplaces, social media platforms, advertising platforms, payment service providers, acquiring banks, sponsor banks, and financial institutions seeking to expand safely while maintaining effective risk management and compliance programs.

To learn more about Risk & Policy Advisory, visit www.legitscript.com/solutions/industry-intelligence-solutions/risk-and-policy-advisory/

To learn more about Industry Intelligence Solutions, visit www.legitscript.com/solutions/industry-intelligence-solutions/

About LegitScript

LegitScript, the global leader in Enterprise Risk Management and Certification solutions, is trusted by the world’s largest search engines, e-commerce marketplaces, payment service providers, and social media platforms. By combining advanced, AI-driven technology with deep domain expertise and curated market intelligence, LegitScript empowers businesses to stay ahead of emerging threats and seize new growth opportunities with precision and speed. Our global team of regulatory experts and analysts is skilled at understanding global regulatory changes and assessing risk across products, websites, merchants, and platforms, providing clients with unmatched accuracy, actionable insights, and exceptional support.