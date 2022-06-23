Let North Dakota Police Brutality Lawyers Fight for Your Rights

You are entitled to economic damages, covering your medical bills and the loss of income during your recovery.

North Dakota authorities recently released a report concerning the civil complaints of police brutality in the state. According to the report, between 2015 and 2020, 15 civil complaints were filed in North Dakota, and in 60% of the cases the ruling was in favor of the civilians. What is shocking about this report is the extremely low number of complaints registered. The explanation lies in the fact that people are afraid to speak out and denounce the excessive use of force, the false arrests and other types of abuse they were subjected to. There is no need to be afraid when you can easily look up the best North Dakota police brutality lawyers and have them review your case.

What exactly is police misconduct? According to the law, police officers are authorized to use a proportionate amount of force if they need to subdue someone, in view of an arrest for instance. If a criminal does not resist arrest, there’s no reason to use force, but some law enforcement agents still do. That’s how they see fit to do their duty. They can be fairly certain their victims won’t dare say a word and their superior officers will turn a blind eye, like they always do.

Yet, even a soft hands approach can result in a broken arm or other types of injuries.

If you want to be part of the change, you need to get yourself a good police brutality lawyer in Fargo or whatever city you live in.

An experienced attorney can help you if you were injured during a police action, if you were falsely arrested or the agents used planted evidence. Also, if they coerced you into confessing to a crime, you need to talk to a criminal defense lawyer right away. Don’t let them build a case against you on such shaky grounds when a lawyer can easily prove all their charges are not admissible in court.

If you were injured, your lawyer will make sure the extent of your injuries is well documented. You will need that later on when you file a civil complaint against those responsible.

Racial profiling also constitutes police misconduct and there are plenty of such cases in North Dakota. Most of the victims of racial profiling are African American or Native American. If you are a person of color you have as much right as any other citizen to drive your car without having to fear you’ll be stopped and questioned. Illegal searches and seizures are a violation of your constitutional rights.

At the same time, police brutality attorneys can help you if you were abused in custody. If you were denied medical attention, or were abused, verbally or physically, you shouldn’t remain quiet about it.

If you go public with your case, those responsible might also face criminal charges, but the decision lies with the state prosecution. As far as you’re concerned, you can file a civil complaint and ask for damages.

You are entitled to economic damages, covering your medical bills and the loss of income during your recovery. You can also claim non-economic damages for the pain and suffering you were subjected to.