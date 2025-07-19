Lawsuit: Burglarized Upstate NY Gun Dealer Had No Security, Falsified Records

Bowman’s Gun Shop in Gouverneur has been burglarized at least twice. In the first incident, thieves entered through an unlocked door; in the second, they took advantage of an open window. In total, nearly 60 firearms, along with ammunition, were taken before being resold.

New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a lawsuit against a St. Lawrence County firearms dealer, claiming that the business has not make a good-faith effort to protect its inventory from thieves.

According to Syracuse.com, the defendant business, Bowman’s Gun Shop in Gouverneur, has been burglarized at least twice. In the first incident, thieves entered through an unlocked door; in the second, they took advantage of an open window. In total, nearly 60 firearms, along with ammunition, were taken before being resold.

James’s office noted that some of the stolen weapons have turned up in different parts of the country, with destinations including New York City and Philadelphia.

Some of the firearms also appear to have been smuggled internationally to Barbados.

“New York law requires gun dealers to have a security plan for their store, properly store their firearms, and install and maintain a security alarm system from a licensed alarm system operator, all of which Mr. Bowman failed to do,” James said in a press release.

The lawsuit asks a court to prevent Bowman’s Gun Shop and its owner, Timothy Bowman, from continuing to own or operate a firearms dealership in New York State.

“Irresponsible and inadequate security at gun shops is dangerous for all New Yorkers,” James said.

“New Yorkers deserve to feel safe in their communities, and gun shop owners like Timothy Bowman, who repeatedly violate our gun safety laws and make it easy for thieves to steal and traffic guns, put New Yorkers at risk,” she said. “Gun shop owners have a responsibility to maintain the utmost security in and around their stores to prevent theft and gun trafficking. Mr. Bowman violated that responsibility and today we are taking action to hold him accountable and protect New Yorkers.”

The lawsuit indicates that, in October 2023, the New York State Police inspected Bowman’s and found that its security measures fell far short of state standards.

Timothy Bowman purportedly told investigators that, while he installed an alarm system following the first burglary, he regularly forgot to set it. Bowman also conceded knowingly purchasing handguns from an individual who was not legally entitled to own or possess firearms, recording false information about the sale in his logbooks.

Syracuse.com notes that Bowman’s has been in business since 2014. The first burglary was reported in 2019 and the second in 2020.

