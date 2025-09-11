Lex Machina 2025 Torts Litigation Report Spotlights Jump in Lawsuits

Premises liability and motor vehicle cases reach record levels.

San Jose, CA — Lex Machina®, the LexisNexis® Legal Analytics® platform, announced the release of its 2025 Torts Litigation Report, providing a comprehensive, data-driven analysis of torts litigation in US federal courts from 2015 through 2024. The report gives companies and law firms exclusive, powerful insights to inform data-driven strategies for risk assessment and dispute resolution.

Key findings from the report include:

Record Jury Awards : Federal juries awarded record verdicts in favor of tort claimants from 2022 through 2024, totaling more than $980 million (excluding costs, fees, and interest).

: Federal juries awarded record verdicts in favor of tort claimants from 2022 through 2024, totaling more than $980 million (excluding costs, fees, and interest). Rising Wave of Independent Injury Lawsuits : Nearly 20% more torts cases launched in 2023 and 2024 compared to the 2021-22 period. Notably, 2024 saw the highest number of lawsuits in federal district courts for motor vehicle injuries and premises liability claims on record.

: Nearly 20% more torts cases launched in 2023 and 2024 compared to the 2021-22 period. Notably, 2024 saw the highest number of lawsuits in federal district courts for motor vehicle injuries and premises liability claims on record. Sharp Decline in FTCA Medical Malpractice Cases: In 2024, lawsuits for medical negligence against government entities under the Federal Tort Claims Act hit their lowest level since at least 2009, likely due to streamlined administrative procedures governing these claims.

“The Lex Machina Torts Litigation Report provides useful insights about litigation activity across courts and subject areas,” said Aurelia Sanchez, Head Librarian at Rivkin Radler LLP. “My firm has found it to be a helpful resource in understanding how the litigation landscape has evolved over time.”

“Tort litigation in the Federal District Courts increased generally over the past 10 years. But this increase has not occurred in all types of cases. Some areas of tort litigation, medical malpractice for example, have declined significantly,” said Ron Porter, Lex Machina Practice Lead for Torts Analytics. “Lex Machina can help lawyers, litigants and insurers make better decisions by giving them data-driven insights into past results and current trends into virtually every aspect of tort litigation, including case filings, resolutions, counsel, damage awards and more.”

