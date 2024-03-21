Lex Machina Releases Litigation Footprint, a Groundbreaking Expansion of Legal Analytics Coverage

Lex Machina’s newest release offers unmatched insights into litigation track records of parties in over 27 million cases across 94 federal district courts and over 1,300 state courts.

Menlo Park, CA — Lex Machina, a LexisNexis company, announced that it has officially released “Litigation Footprint,” its continually expanding collection of Legal Analytics on the litigation history of companies in over 27 million cases filed in 94 federal district courts and over 1,300 state courts in 34 states and the District of Columbia. This data includes Lex Machina’s complete coverage of federal district courts and enhanced state court coverage, along with new expanded basic state court coverage, together constituting the broadest Legal Analytics coverage available. Litigation Footprint enables legal practitioners to craft successful litigation strategies, win cases, and close business by leveraging this unsurpassed expanse and depth of coverage.

Lex Machina already provides the most accurate, comprehensive, and superior Legal Analytics in the industry. Litigation Footprint further amplifies the power of Lex Machina’s Legal Analytics by providing the most extensive survey of party litigation track records, built on the best coverage of electronically available courts. In a few quick clicks, attorneys can instantly map the litigation history of parties in order to illuminate the relationships, trends, and insights that can’t be derived anywhere else, but which are crucial to winning more cases and closing more business.

“Litigation Footprint provides the ability to investigate the litigation track records for companies in over 1,330 state courts and 94 federal district courts encompassing 27 million cases. This enables you to craft successful litigation strategies, win cases, and close business by leveraging the broadest Legal Analytics coverage in the industry,” said Karl Harris, CEO of Lex Machina. “Only Lex Machina is able to leverage our graph of 134 million normalized names to discover the cases and venues in which a company has litigated. Our customers are always excited when we expand our Legal Analytics content coverage, and Litigation Footprint is one of the biggest coverage expansions in Lex Machina’s history.”

“Gorgeous graphics! It’s going to be helpful to have the underlying courts with information on their cases,” noted an Am Law 100 Lex Machina customer. “We can appreciate the complexity of pulling this data together – people do not know how difficult it is to work with state courts!”

On Lex Machina’s platform, users can now view side-by-side comparisons of case data from federal and state courts alongside new visually stunning analytics and comprehensive reports:

As the only Legal Analytics platform that combines an exclusive AI technology with attorney review to analyze the court documents included and used in the creation of Litigation Footprint, Lex Machina does the difficult work of creating accurate analytics that are cleaned, corrected, and enhanced. This exclusive process allows Lex Machina to provide comprehensive data-driven insights about courts, judges, law firms, lawyers, and parties involved in litigation across the country.

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis Legal & Professional® provides legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 11,300 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

About Lex Machina

Lex Machina fundamentally changes how companies and law firms compete in the business and practice of law. The company provides strategic insights on judges, lawyers, law firms, parties, and other critical information across 22 federal practice areas and a rapidly growing number of state courts. Lex Machina allows law firms and companies to anticipate the behaviors and outcomes that different legal strategies will produce, enabling them to win cases and close business.

Lex Machina was named “Great Places to Work 2023-2024”, one of “Legal Tech’s Most Promising Solution Providers” (CIO Review Awards 2022), “Greater Bay Area Top Workplaces 2022” (The San Francisco Chronicle Top Workplaces in the Bay Area 2022), “Legal Tech Company of the Year 2021″ (CIO Review, 2021), “2021 Legal Technology Trailblazer” (National Law Journal Trailblazer Awards, 2021), Winner of the “Media Excellence” Award for Analytics/Big Data (13th Annual Media Excellence Award, 2021). Based in Silicon Valley, Lex Machina is part of LexisNexis, a leading global provider of legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics. For more information, please visit www.lexmachina.com.