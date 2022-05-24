LexisNexis Adds Significant New Work Intake and Automation Features to CounselLink

Extensive enhancements to the industry’s leading Enterprise Legal Management platform make it easier for corporate legal departments to do their jobs more efficiently and cost effectively.

Raleigh, NC – Earlier this month, LexisNexis® CounselLink® announced the latest release of its industry-leading enterprise legal management (ELM) solution. This release delivers significant new features focusing on work intake, task automation, enhanced reporting and other features to help corporate legal departments streamline operations, increase productivity and demonstrate their value to the business.

A recent industry survey notes that Workload/Resource Bandwidth is the #1 challenge facing corporate legal departments, and that Legal Service Request/Intake technologies are second only to A.I. in terms of planned implementations over the next two years. According to the 2022 ACC Chief Legal Officer Survey, 60% anticipate an increase in work volume just due to privacy and regulatory enforcement. In addition, pandemic-related litigation is expected to steadily increase throughout 2022, centered around business interruption and breach of contract suits, insurance claims, employment disputes, bankruptcy, and real estate litigation. All of this puts enormous strain on corporate legal departments in terms of capacity, managing workloads and costs, and balancing the legal and business needs of the organization.

“Now more than ever, corporate legal departments need advanced work intake tools and automation capabilities to manage the huge influx in demand for their services stemming from increased legal and regulatory obligations, pandemic-related issues and requests to support more non-legal business functions,” said CounselLink Vice President of Product Management, Aaron Pierce. “The new tools and capabilities we’ve added into CounselLink will help legal departments work more efficiently and effectively and give them big-picture insights to better manage demand, allocate resources, control costs and plan for future needs.”

Among the many new features and enhancements, this spring release includes:

Enhanced Work Intake System: New legal services request feature adds more flexibility and capabilities such as the ability to create distinct request forms, manage user groups, manage request flow and allow external user requests, such as outside counsel and vendors.

System-Triggered Events: Allows users to build rules that automate actions and next steps such as assigning a matter to an individual based on matter type, adding a task set when a matter is created and other pre-defined activities.

Expanded Work Intake Reporting: Delivers data-driven insights on request volume (to help measure volume, frequency, and type of service requests) and assignments (to help understand staff resource capacity and matter or activity work status).

Related Matters: Adds ability to search for and link one matter to another within CounselLink, create matter pages and pre-populate information in new matters based on the original.

CounselLink’s advanced legal work management capabilities, including rich collaboration, effective workflow management and automation tools, and robust analytics and reporting capabilities, optimize corporate legal operations and provide data-driven insights that can save organizations an average of 8-10% on legal costs each year. For more information, please visit www.counsellink.com.

About CounselLink

LexisNexis® CounselLink® is the leading enterprise legal management solution designed to help corporate legal departments gain 100% visibility into their work, matters, and invoices. CounselLink delivers Work Management, Financial Management, and Vendor Management solutions in one easy-to-use, cloud-based platform for controlling costs, maximizing productivity, and making better decisions — all supported by powerful analytics that provides you with data to demonstrate your department’s value. For nearly 30 years, LexisNexis has been providing innovative solutions for corporate legal departments crafted from the insights of thought leaders, industry expertise, and customer feedback. Discover more about CounselLink online at www.counsellink.com.

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis Legal & Professional® provides legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 10,500 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.