LexisNexis Enhances the Lexis+ Ecosystem with the Launch of Legal News Hub

LexisNexis® Legal & Professional, a leading global provider of information and analytics, announced the launch of the Lexis+ Legal News Hub, the newest addition to the industry’s most complete ecosystem of integrated legal solutions. Powered by award-winning journalism and content from Law360 and Law360 Pulse, the Lexis+ Legal News Hub ensures legal professionals keep up to date on the latest news, trends and changes that impact the business and practice of law – intuitively accessible within their established workflows.

Located within the Lexis+ Experience Dock, Legal News Hub adds current awareness functionality to Lexis+, enabling users to stay informed on breaking news and other developments across 76 practice areas and legal topics. All Lexis+ users can browse news headlines and summaries from Law360 and Law360 Pulse and read Law360’s free Access to Justice content, which provides news and analysis on access to justice for the disadvantaged. Those with an existing Law360 or Law360 Pulse subscription can seamlessly drill deeper into the news stories and content from within the familiar Lexis+ environment.

“With the launch of the Legal News Hub, LexisNexis has extended the functionality of the Lexis+ ecosystem,” said Sean Fitzpatrick, CEO, LexisNexis North America. “Bringing the latest stories from Law360 and Law360 Pulse into Lexis+ allows legal professionals to stay current on the legal news that matters to them, all from where they are already working.”

The Lexis+ Legal News Hub experience includes the following sections:

Top Stories: A continuously updated and editorially curated list of the most important recent legal headlines and summaries delivered via an image-rich, visually stimulating interface. Trending: Stories trending on Law360 will be highlighted on the main page, giving users quick insights into what their industry peers consider relevant. Practice Areas: All current content from the 76 practice areas and legal topics covered by Law360. Search: Users can search current news from Law360 and Law360 Pulse from within Legal News Hub and transition to searching all news and legal news sources available on the Lexis+ Legal Research tab with a single click.



“Keeping current on the latest developments in the law, the legal industry or a particular practice is a natural part of every legal professional’s daily workflow and is essential for providing timely and informative client counsel and effective business development initiatives” said Rachel Travers, Vice President and General Manager of Law360. “Law360 provides legal practitioners with the single best source for all of their legal news needs, and Lexis+ delivers it when, where and how they need it most.”

Future iterations of the Lexis+ Legal News Hub will feature additional news sources and allow users to personalize their experience.

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis Legal & Professional® is a leading global provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that helps customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 160 countries with 10,400 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

About Law360

Law360, a LexisNexis company, is a one-stop source for legal news and in-depth analysis, with up-to-the-minute coverage of litigation, regulation and enforcement, legislation, executive orders, administrative hearings, corporate deal-making, and more across dozens of practice areas, industries, and jurisdictions. With a unique blend of cutting-edge technology and journalistic expertise, Law360 delivers the intelligence legal and business professionals need to remain experts and get ahead of the curve. Visit www.law360.com to find out what more than 1.5 million readers at top law firms, Fortune 1000 companies, and key government agencies already know.