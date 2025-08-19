LexisNexis Introduces Protégé General AI and Expands Agentic AI Leadership

With the click of a toggle, customers can conduct Deep Research and more AI-powered work across both general and authoritative legal AI.

NEW YORK – LexisNexis® Legal & Professional announced the U.S. customer preview of Protégé™ General AI, expanding the personalized agentic AI capabilities of Protégé for secure access to general-purpose AI models from multiple providers within the Lexis+ AI workflow solution. As legal work becomes increasingly AI-powered, Protégé General AI offers a unique, privacy-encrypted solution that eliminates the need to switch between tools. With a simple toggle, customers can expand their use cases and conduct a wider range of tasks including Advanced Reasoning and Deep Research for high-complexity legal issues or simple topic exploration, everyday tasks, brainstorming, and conversational responses to legal questions. Protégé General AI lets users choose the latest models, including Claude Sonnet 4 from Anthropic and GPT-5, GPT-4o, and o3 from OpenAI.

Protégé General AI is purpose-built for legal professionals with the highest levels of privacy and flexibility, going beyond what general-purpose AI tools can provide. Key differentiators include:

Security and Privacy by Design : The fully encrypted Lexis+ AI environment ensures data privacy protections that far exceed what consumer-grade AI tools offer.

: The fully encrypted Lexis+ AI environment ensures data privacy protections that far exceed what consumer-grade AI tools offer. Flexible Model Choice : Users can choose the AI model that best fits each task or use case.

: Users can choose the AI model that best fits each task or use case. A Shepard’s® Citation Agent : The advanced citation agent proactively checks any included legal sources for further human review.

: The advanced citation agent proactively checks any included legal sources for further human review. Powerful Deep Research : Legal professionals can uncover comprehensive insights on any topic.

: Legal professionals can uncover comprehensive insights on any topic. Integrated General and Legal AI : By securely combining Protégé General AI and Protégé Legal AI in one solution, Lexis+ AI, legal professionals can solve more problems faster.

: By securely combining Protégé General AI and Protégé Legal AI in one solution, Lexis+ AI, legal professionals can solve more problems faster. User and Org-level Control: Users can easily toggle Protégé General AI on or off, and firms can turn off General AI for users entirely to meet firm or regulatory policies.

Protégé General AI responses are generated from open-web sources, and give users the flexibility to:

Use General AI as an idea springboard

Conduct Deep Research

Draft communications intended for both legal and non-legal audiences

Enrich legal work with real-world context

Break down high-complexity problems

“In response to customers’ requests for safe access to general-purpose models and greater control, we built Protégé General AI to put power directly in their hands, from selecting the model to guiding how it behaves in agentic workflows, all within a single, private environment,” said Sean Fitzpatrick, CEO of LexisNexis North America, UK, & Ireland. “Our goal is to support legal professionals with a personalized AI assistant that enables uninterrupted workflows and access to the full range of LexisNexis AI capabilities in one secure place. This vision is powered by the agentic AI innovation we’ve been advancing since 2024.”

Lexis+ AI users now have the choice to either explore with Protégé General AI and select their preferred model or work with authoritative Protégé Legal AI. Each option provides distinct advantages:

Protégé General AI:

Claude Sonnet 4 (Natural Fluency) : The latest model from Anthropic, it provides thoughtful and well-structured responses to support everyday tasks, communication, and brainstorming.

: The latest model from Anthropic, it provides thoughtful and well-structured responses to support everyday tasks, communication, and brainstorming. GPT-5 (Unified Reasoning): The latest model from OpenAI, it combines strong general knowledge and domain knowledge with reasoning and non-reasoning capabilities. LexisNexis is among the first to integrate this model through its direct collaboration with OpenAI.

The latest model from OpenAI, it combines strong general knowledge and domain knowledge with reasoning and non-reasoning capabilities. LexisNexis is among the first to integrate this model through its direct collaboration with OpenAI. GPT-4o (General Exploration): Excels at everyday tasks like general exploration, brainstorming, drafting, and integrating web-based information into real-time conversations.

Excels at everyday tasks like general exploration, brainstorming, drafting, and integrating web-based information into real-time conversations. OpenAI o3 (Advanced Reasoning): Optimizes tasks like Deep Research, strategic decision-making, intricate problem solving, specialized workflows and nuanced understanding.

Protégé Legal AI:

Multiple legal-tuned models: Includes Claude 3.7, Claude 4, GPT-4o, GPT-4.1, fine-tuned GPT-4o-mini, and fine-tuned Mistral where the best model handles the specific use case.

Includes Claude 3.7, Claude 4, GPT-4o, GPT-4.1, fine-tuned GPT-4o-mini, and fine-tuned Mistral where the best model handles the specific use case. Authoritative responses with validated citations: Grounded in trusted LexisNexis legal content and metadata and organizations’ internal documents and validated through Shepard’s®.

Grounded in trusted LexisNexis legal content and metadata and organizations’ internal documents and validated through Shepard’s®. Expanded agentic workflows: Built on the proprietary LexisNexis agentic AI framework and leveraging agentic AI capabilities integrated in the company’s global technology platform since 2024, agentic workflows represent a significant advancement in how legal professionals interact with AI. For example, the new AI Guided Research Workflow is a structured step-by-step process between both agents and humans, allowing the user to guide AI behavior in real time for deepened transparency and trust. An Orchestrator Agent breaks down complex or lengthy legal queries into manageable tasks and coordinates multiple agents working together. A Legal Research Agent lets the user refine or redirect AI behavior throughout its tailored research processes. A Reflection Agent reviews and strengthens the final response.

Built on the proprietary LexisNexis agentic AI framework and leveraging agentic AI capabilities integrated in the company’s global technology platform since 2024, agentic workflows represent a significant advancement in how legal professionals interact with AI. For example, the new is a structured step-by-step process between both agents and humans, allowing the user to guide AI behavior in real time for deepened transparency and trust.

Approximately 200 law firms, corporate legal departments, and law schools are participating in the Protégé General AI U.S. Customer Preview Program to provide their expertise, insights, and feedback. The preview begins in Q3 with general availability expected later this year.

To learn more about Protégé: www.lexisnexis.com/protege and Protégé in Lexis+ AI: www.lexisnexis.com/ai.

LexisNexis Agent and Workflow Leadership

Both General and Legal AI leverage legal-tuned AI agents built on the LexisNexis agentic AI framework. Some agents serve as adaptable generalists for tasks like answering legal questions and conducting research. Others are task specialists designed to excel at one job, like reviewing contracts and checking citations. By combining smart decision-making, multi-step planning, real-time adaptability, and personalized step-by-step workflows, agents help deliver faster, more accurate, and highly secure results.

About LexisNexis AI Development

LexisNexis prioritizes a customer-driven AI innovation approach that solves complex problems and enhances value. The company employs over 2,000 technologists, data scientists, and legal experts to develop safe, purpose-built solutions with human oversight in line with RELX Responsible AI Principles. Backed by advanced encryption and privacy technology, its global technology platform seamlessly integrates the latest AI advancements, including agentic AI, legal-tuned models and a proprietary framework for the development of legal-tuned agents, within a multi-cloud infrastructure. This enables high model performance and authoritative responses anchored in comprehensive legal content, with validated citations powered by Shepard’s®. Document Management System (DMS) integration personalizes and grounds responses in a customer’s own documents. The company’s multi-model approach selects the best AI model for each use case, supported by partners AWS, Anthropic, Microsoft, Mistral, and OpenAI.

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis® Legal & Professional provides legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 11,800 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.