LexisNexis Unveils Next-Generation Protégé General AI, the Most Integrated Legal AI Workflow Solution

Protégé™ General AI seamlessly unifies LexisNexis authoritative content, customer legal documents, and open web insights for expanded AI-driven work in a single secure legal AI workflow solution.

NEW YORK – LexisNexis® Legal & Professional, a global leader in private, secure, authoritative, legal AI workflow solutions, announced the next generation of Protégé General AI, which now brings together authoritative LexisNexis legal content, customer legal documents, and open web insights, backed by Shepard’s® Citations, in a single, secure Lexis+ AI® environment. Protégé General AI empowers legal professionals to expand what they can accomplish, from drafting and exploring ideas, to solving complex problems.

Users can choose Protégé Legal AI, which is optimized for authoritative legal AI workflows like legal drafting and analysis, or Protégé General AI, which allows users to perform a wide range of tasks using the latest available AI models grounded in web content and LexisNexis content. A new General AI default selection, Best Fit, can automatically select the best model for each task, or users can choose from the newest models including Claude Sonnet 4.5 from Anthropic or GPT-5.1 from OpenAI, as well as earlier models such as Claude Sonnet 4, GPT-4o, GPT-5, and OpenAI o3. The Shepard’s® Citation Agent will verify and link recognized legal citations.

Now, Protégé General AI delivers:

A unified answer across multiple content sources: With combined insights from customer legal documents, open web search, and LexisNexis comprehensive legal content, Protégé simplifies legal work in a seamless experience. Protégé General AI guides the user to authoritative Legal AI when appropriate, based on the nature of the user’s question or task.

With combined insights from customer legal documents, open web search, and LexisNexis comprehensive legal content, Protégé simplifies legal work in a seamless experience. Protégé General AI guides the user to authoritative Legal AI when appropriate, based on the nature of the user’s question or task. Best Fit mode with user control: An intelligent model switcher selects the optimal AI model for the user’s task by default, or users can manually choose their preferred model.

An intelligent model switcher selects the optimal AI model for the user’s task by default, or users can manually choose their preferred model. Trusted citations: Shepard’s® Citation checks and labeled sources let legal professionals work with confidence.

Shepard’s® Citation checks and labeled sources let legal professionals work with confidence. Flexible source selection: Users can choose to ground Protégé responses in all or any combination of LexisNexis, web, and customer content.

Users can choose to ground Protégé responses in all or any combination of LexisNexis, web, and customer content. Advanced reasoning and Deep Research capabilities: Users can address high-complexity legal problems and toggle Deep Research capabilities for even more advanced reasoning.

Users can address high-complexity legal problems and toggle Deep Research capabilities for even more advanced reasoning. Security and Privacy by Design: The fully encrypted Lexis+ AI environment ensures enterprise-grade data privacy protections for confident access to general purpose models.

The fully encrypted Lexis+ AI environment ensures enterprise-grade data privacy protections for confident access to general purpose models. Streamlined experience: A simplified interface keeps questions, sources, citations, and drafts together for a more efficient, transparent workflow.

“Legal professionals want one trusted legal AI workflow solution,” said Sean Fitzpatrick, CEO, LexisNexis North America, UK, and Ireland. “Only LexisNexis can bring together agentic intelligence, customer documents, open web insights, and our authoritative content to produce next-level legal drafts and work output backed by Shepard’s®.”

This next-generation release arrives shortly after the October commercial launch of Protégé General AI, reflecting the rapid pace of customer-driven innovation and underscoring LexisNexis’ continued leadership in private, secure, and authoritative legal AI workflows. Protégé General AI now delivers more powerful and flexible AI workflows, enabling legal professionals to:

Draft more precise communications including client emails, matter updates, and plain-language explanations tailored to legal and non-legal audiences.

including client emails, matter updates, and plain-language explanations tailored to legal and non-legal audiences. Accelerate foundational research with fast overviews of technical concepts and evolving areas such as AI policy and crypto regulation.

with fast overviews of technical concepts and evolving areas such as AI policy and crypto regulation. Enrich legal work with real-world context using non-legal sources to strengthen legal strategy and recommendations.

using non-legal sources to strengthen legal strategy and recommendations. Drive more strategic ideation by outlining arguments, testing counterpoints, exploring alternative approaches, and getting a second “opinion” from AI.

by outlining arguments, testing counterpoints, exploring alternative approaches, and getting a second “opinion” from AI. Break down complex, multi-layered problems across M&A, compliance, multi-party disputes, and emerging regulatory issues.

across M&A, compliance, multi-party disputes, and emerging regulatory issues. Securely upload and analyze documents, generating summaries, issue lists, and audience-specific versions across a wider range of formats.

Powering these integrated AI workflows is a new agentic infrastructure that enables AI agents to collaborate and reason through complex legal AI workflows that demand broad understanding from diverse data sources. These agents include the Orchestrator Agent that coordinates agents, the Legal Research Agent that decomposes user prompts into legal questions and generates answers based on relevant legal authorities from LexisNexis content, the Web Search Agent that brings relevant open web insights into Protégé to expand responses, and the Customer Document Research Agent that autonomously reasons, plans, and uses other research tools to produce richer and more context-aware analysis based on customers’ own documents.

The new infrastructure extends the capabilities of Agentic Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), which excels at understanding user intent, intelligently planning, and retrieving the most relevant and authoritative information to ensure that AI responses remain accurate, grounded, and trustworthy.

To learn more about Protégé: www.lexisnexis.com/protege and Protégé in Lexis+ AI: www.lexisnexis.com/ai.

About LexisNexis AI Development

LexisNexis prioritizes a customer-driven AI innovation approach that solves complex problems and enhances value. The company employs over 2,000 technologists, data scientists, and experts to develop, test, and validate solutions in line with RELX Responsible AI Principles. The company responsibly develops safe AI solutions with human oversight, backed by advanced encryption and privacy technology. Its global technology platform seamlessly integrates the latest AI advancements, including agentic AI, legal-tuned models, and a proprietary framework for the development of legal-tuned agents, within a multi-cloud infrastructure supported by partners AWS, Anthropic, Microsoft, Mistral, and OpenAI. This enables high model performance and authoritative responses anchored in comprehensive legal content, validated through Shepard’s® Citation Service.

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis Legal & Professional provides AI-powered legal, regulatory, business information, analytics, and workflows that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 11,800 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.