Limited Government Agriculture Scorecard Launched by American Family Farmers

First-of-its-kind tool holds lawmakers accountable to farmers, ranchers, and rural communities fighting corporate capture and foreign multinational control of U.S. government agencies.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On September 26, Competitive Markets Action, the Institute for Legislative Analysis, and the Organization for Competitive Markets, proudly announced the launch of the first Limited Government Agriculture Scorecard. This initiative is designed to combat cronyism in agriculture and hold lawmakers accountable to the needs of small and independent family farmers who have long-been working to fight foreign multinational conglomerates and the Global Meat Cartel’s corporate capture of U.S. agriculture. The scorecard can be found at this link.

As the agriculture industry faces increasing consolidation, it is crucial to protect those who remain—family farmers and ranchers struggling against corporate-driven policies. The 2022 Agriculture Census revealed a 7% decline in the total number of farms, with more than a third of farmers now above retirement age. The urgency to stand up for independent farmers has never been greater.

One of the scorecard’s key focus areas is opposition to the EATS Act, H.R. 4417/S. 2019, a bill led by U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS), and U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA), which threatens to dismantle premium pork markets that have revitalized independent producers, and would nullify more than one-thousand state agriculture laws enacted by voters and state legislators across the U.S. The China-backed legislation favors corporate agribusinesses, including Smithfield Foods, whose 2013 purchase was financed by the Chinese Communist Party, by undercutting years of investment by small farmers and American-owned companies like Hatfield Meats and Clemens Food Group with producers based in U.S. House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn Thompson’s home district.

The scorecard is weighted by five metrics: support or opposition to the EATS Act, cosponsorship of the Opportunities for Fairness in Farming (OFF) Act, H.R. 1249/S. 557, an FY 24 House Agriculture Appropriations amendment addressing issues with the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture’s scandal-ridden Commodity Checkoff Programs, an FY 24 House Appropriations amendment addressing Electronic Identification ear tags in cattle and bison, and actions taken on Thompson’s House Farm Bill in Committee.

“For too long, mandatory checkoff programs have been a tool wielded by corporate interests to enrich themselves at the expense of small farmers and higher food prices on all Americans,” said Ryan McGowan, CEO of the Institute for Legislative Analysis and creator of the scorecard, stressing the importance of transparency and reform. “The OFF Act is a critical step towards combatting corruption and bringing much needed transparency and accountability to these programs. This scorecard will shine a light on those legislators who are truly standing up for American farmers by adhering to limited government principles, and those who are content with growing the size and scope of government to benefit select corporations”.

“For decades we’ve been shut out of policy making in Washington, D.C., because of the likes of the so-called National Pork Producers Council, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, American Farm Bureau, and others who have hijacked and coopted the voices of the American family farmers they have falsely claimed to represent,” said Taylor Haynes, President of the Organization for Competitive Markets and Founder of the Wyoming Independent Cattlemen’s Association. “Our new Limited Government Agriculture Scorecard reflects what farmers on the ground actually think about the harmful policies Congress continues to impose on producers that ultimately benefit countries like China and Brazil in their quest to conquer and control American food production.”

“The EATS Act is yet another example of corporate agribusiness undermining independent farmers who have worked tirelessly to build competitive, quality-driven markets,” said Marty Irby, President & CEO at Competitive Markets Action and Board Secretary at the Organization for Competitive Markets. “If we don’t act now, we will see even more family farms driven out of business by cronyistic policies designed to benefit foreign-controlled entities like Smithfield. We’re proud to launch our new scorecard that will serve as a vital tool to hold federal lawmakers in the Swamp accountable for their actions, and protect our American family farmers from predatory practices, the Global Meat Cartel, foreign multinational conglomerates and special interest groups like the so-called National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, that have hijacked and coopted the voices of the very producers they are putting out of business.”

“The American family farmer can’t afford another Farm Bill like the one Glenn Thompson passed through the House Committee in May, and we are not going to take it anymore,” said Mike Schultz, Vice-President of the Organization for Competitive Markets and Founder of the Kansas Cattlemen’s Association. “Corporate capture of our own USDA, FDA, and other agencies has enabled foreign multinational conglomerates like Smithfield and JBS to wipe out farmers all across America and we’re now one catastrophe away from seeing a run on the food banks in our nation. Until we get open and competitive competition with full market transparency, we will see further concentration and consolidation.”

“It’s time for Congress to pay attention and listen the voices of the American farmers who put food on the table and stop listening to those who continue to use USDA checkoff funds to illegally lobby Congress and the Administration in support of policies that give the farm away to China and other foreign enemies who seek to destroy our country,” said Jonathan Buttram, President of the Alabama Contract Poultry Growers Association and Treasurer at the Organization for Competitive Markets. “The swamp rats in D.C. have created a serious national security threat in American food production and it’s high-time the voters in their states and districts were informed.”

Additionally, the scorecard evaluates support for the OFF Act, a bipartisan effort led by U.S Reps. Nancy Mace (R-SC) and Dina Titus (D-NV), along with U.S. Sens. Mike Lee (R-UT), Rand Paul (R-KY), Cory Booker (D-NJ), and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA). OFF seeks to bring accountability to the USDA’s Commodity Checkoff Programs, which have been misused by groups like the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) and the National Pork Producers Council (NPPC) to push corporate-friendly policies at the expense of independent producers. These policies include backing the EATS Act and undermining crucial initiatives like Country-of-Origin Labeling.

Sadly, the House Farm Bill, led by Chairman Thompson (R-PA), includes a version of the harmful EATS Act and excludes the essential OFF Act. It also exacerbates the “actively engaged in farming” loophole, further entrenching cronyism in agricultural policy. As a result, House Agriculture Committee members who supported this Farm Bill will face penalties in the scorecard.

The Limited Government Agriculture Scorecard will reward lawmakers who take a stand against cronyism and consolidation – and support competitive, decentralized food systems. Over time, this scorecard will evolve into a comprehensive tool to guide legislators toward policies that promote true competition and diversity in American agriculture beginning with the 118th Congress that winds up in January 2025. Members of Congress will have the opportunity to improve their current scores between now and December 31, 2024 by cosponsoring the OFF Act, publicly declaring their opposition to the EATS Act, and additional votes may be added for scoring between now and the end of the Congress. Any votes in support of a Farm Bill in the U.S. House or Senate that contains EATS-like language or language to nullify state livestock production laws will have a heavily weighted and major negative impact on the Senators’ and Representatives’ final score for the 118th Congress.

The Institute for Legislative Analysis (ILA) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit based in Washington, D.C., that serves as a policy and data hub for conservative and liberty-minded organizations operating at both the national and state levels. The ILA’s Limited Government Index represents the most expansive study ever conducted on the U.S. Congress, containing policy analyses and data on over 65,000 annual lawmaker votes.

The Organization for Competitive Markets (OCM) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit based in Lincoln, Nebraska. The foundation of the Organization for Competitive Markets is to fight for competitive markets in agriculture for farmers, ranchers and rural communities. True competition reduces the need for economic regulation. Our mission, and our duty, is to define and advocate the proper role of government in the agricultural economy as a regulator and enforcer of rules necessary for markets that are fair, honest, accessible and competitive for all citizens.

Competitive Markets Action (CMA) is a 501(c)(4) non-profit based in Washington, D.C., that was formed with the mission of shaping policy to promote more regenerative and sustainable agriculture, and competitive markets in the U.S., and to defend against attacks on states’ rights by the federal government. CMA works to raise awareness of the harm caused by multinational conglomerates to the American family farmer, the consumer and our U.S. economy as a whole in an effort to bring about legislative and regulatory reforms.