LinkSquares Launches the First and Only All-Agentic CLM Platform, Automating Contract Management from Draft to Execution

New AI-native architecture transforms contract management by automating drafting, redlining and contract workflow in minutes, turning contracts into active drivers of business operations.

BOSTON/PRNewswire – LinkSquares, the leading AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM) platform, announced the launch of its new AI-native CLM platform, designed to move organizations from a static system of record to a dynamic system of execution.

Built from the ground-up on an AI-native architecture and powered by LinkAI, the new platform automates drafting, redlining and contract workflows in minutes, helping organizations move faster while maintaining control over high-stakes legal decisions. In the early access program, customers are already seeing significant time savings across core contract workflows.

“We dropped a contract into the platform with a clear set of review notes, and within minutes it was fully redlined with suggested language already in place. What used to take hours was essentially done in two minutes. We reviewed for accuracy, and it was spot on. That’s when it clicked. This isn’t just AI assisting; it’s actually doing the work.” – LinkSquares Early Access Program Customer

Contracts sit at the center of revenue, risk and operational performance, yet most organizations still manage them as static files. At the same time, AI tools often operate outside core systems, forcing legal teams to manually connect those insights to business decisions. To solve this, most CLMs are simply adding AI to their legacy solutions, which are compounding the problems instead of solving them.

LinkSquares took a fundamentally different approach.

“The next phase of AI in CLM will move beyond helping customers work faster to AI driving the execution, with humans still reviewing the work and maintaining oversight into decision-making,” said Bill Hewitt, CEO of LinkSquares. “That’s a big shift that requires a completely different approach to how CLMs are built. Our new platform does just that, giving customers access to capabilities they have never seen before to ultimately deliver greater impact and value faster.”

LinkSquares’ new agentic platform is the first of its kind, designed to act on contracts instead of just analyzing them, handling repetitive tasks automatically while keeping legal teams in full control of review and strategic decision-making. Agents draft, redline, research and generate communications in minutes, while contract data automatically triggers workflows, tracks obligations and connects insight to execution in a single flow. Non-legal teams can use the platform within legal guardrails, accelerating deal cycles without introducing risk. And with citation-backed research, structured data and built-in governance, organizations can trust every output.

“Most contract platforms are trying to layer AI onto systems that were never designed for it,” said Andrew Leverone, Chief Product Officer at LinkSquares. “We took a different approach by rebuilding the platform so that AI can operate across the entire contract lifecycle, planning and executing work inside of the system instead of generating outputs that someone has to act on.”

Key benefits of the new platform include:

Automatically drafts, redlines and applies clause libraries and playbooks with LinkSquares’ AI Legal Assistant, reducing hours of legal work to minutes while maintaining full control.

with LinkSquares’ AI Legal Assistant, reducing hours of legal work to minutes while maintaining full control. Turns contract insights into action by triggering workflows, tracking obligations and keeping work moving from intake through renewals in one connected system.

by triggering workflows, tracking obligations and keeping work moving from intake through renewals in one connected system. Eliminates bottlenecks with self-service and guardrails by automating intake, routing and approvals through LinkSquares’ Legal Front Door.

by automating intake, routing and approvals through LinkSquares’ Legal Front Door. Moves quickly with confidence using trusted AI built on structured data, with citation-backed insights, governance and full transparency for high-stakes work.

Most importantly, the LinkSquares platform is designed to deliver immediate value without friction and fast adoption. Both legal and non-legal teams can start quickly – without heavy implementation or complex training – while maintaining the control and customization required for high-stakes contract work. Building on LinkSquares’ industry-leading customer satisfaction and time-to-value, the new platform further accelerates adoption, helping organizations move from onboarding to impact faster than ever.

The launch of LinkSquares’ all-agentic platform marks a shift toward contract systems that don’t just store and analyze information but actively move work forward. For in-house legal teams, the impact is immediate: faster execution, greater accuracy and consistency, and a more streamlined user experience.

Learn more about the new LinkSquares platform here.

About LinkSquares

LinkSquares is the leading AI-powered contract lifecycle management platform, trusted by more than 1,200 customers, including DraftKings, ProPharma, and TIME. Built on more than a decade of experience partnering with general counsel and legal operations leaders, LinkSquares’ all-agentic AI platform sets a new standard for how AI operates across the contract lifecycle. LinkSquares revolutionizes contract management by transforming them from static documents into dynamic, AI-driven business assets –– delivering deeper insights and analytics, minimizing organizational risk, unlocking greater efficiency and reliability, and driving more strategic value for teams across the business.

SOURCE LinkSquares, Inc.