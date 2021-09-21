Loan Lawyers 2021 Annual Scholarship Competition

No matter the situation, even the most responsible individual can end up struggling to stay financially afloat.

At Loan Lawyers, we help good people find solutions to their financial problems. But we want to hear from you. We’re awarding two scholarships to students who write the most persuasive essay answering these questions: What does financial freedom mean for you? How can you achieve it in the future?

No one wants to be in debt. But unfortunately, people sometimes find themselves in a financial situation that they don’t anticipate. Maybe a family member was diagnosed with cancer and is facing a mountain of unexpected medical bills. Perhaps your neighbor was laid off from their job and can’t make their house payments. No matter the situation, even the most responsible individual can end up struggling to stay financially afloat.

We’re awarding two scholarships to students who write the most persuasive essay answering these questions:

What does financial freedom mean for you? How can you achieve it in the future?

Who Can Enter?

Applicants must be:

Age 17 or older

Enrolled or accepted to a high school, college or university, or graduate school

Have a U.S. mailing address

Proof of enrollment will be required before scholarship funds are awarded.

Scholarship Rules

The essay must be 800 to 1,000 words and fully answer both of the following questions:

What does financial freedom mean for you?

How can you achieve it in the future?

By submitting an application and essay, you acknowledge that if you are selected as winner, Loan Lawyers will own all rights to publish, distribute, and promote the essay scholarship.

By accepting a prize, all winners grant Loan Lawyers the right to use their name, biographical information, and photograph for marketing purposes.

The winners will be chosen by a selection committee. Submission of a plagiarized essay will result in disqualification. The decisions of the committee are final.

Employees of Loan Lawyers and its immediate family members are not eligible to enter the scholarship contest.

2021 Scholarship Timeline

The current scholarship period is for Fall 2021.

The window opens on July 1, 2021 and closes November 30, 2021.

Winners will be announced on or by December 15, 2021.

How Do I Submit My Entry?

To submit your application, upload your essay and a photo of yourself in .docx, PDF, .jpeg or .png format by clicking the button on the website.