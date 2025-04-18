Loneliness epidemic grows as older adults continue to face isolation and limited support.

Two years ago this May, the U.S. Surgeon General issued a rare public warning: America is facing an epidemic of loneliness and isolation. At the time, it caught attention. News outlets picked it up, people talked about it on social media, and for a moment, it seemed like something might actually be done about it. But here we are, two years later, with the warning ignored and very little change. In fact, for a lot of people—especially older Americans—the problem might be getting worse.

The advisory called out something many already knew deep down: more and more people are going through life feeling alone. Not just “I had a quiet weekend” alone, but the kind that wears on you over time. The kind that makes you feel cut off, forgotten, and like no one would notice if you disappeared. For older folks, this isn’t a small issue. As people age, friends pass away, family members move, and health problems can make it harder to get out and about. Add in retirement or losing a partner, and the world can shrink fast.

When the Surgeon General raised the alarm in 2023, he wasn’t talking about something minor. According to the National Institute on Aging, loneliness can be as harmful to your health as smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day, according to recent studies. It can raise the risk of heart disease, stroke, dementia, depression, and even early death. The advisory pointed out all of this. It also offered ideas on what could be done—things like building community spaces, supporting neighborhood programs, and making sure health providers ask about social connection during checkups.

But two years in, with the warning ignored and very few of those ideas have actually been put into practice in any big or lasting way. There’s no major national push to tackle isolation. Funding is limited. And while some local groups are trying to help, they’re often stretched thin. Older Americans are still sitting alone in their homes, day after day, with no visitors, no calls, and no real connection to the world around them.

Of the continued burden this has placed on healthcare systems, Dor Skuler, CEO and Co-Founder of Intuition Robotics, said, “It’s increasingly frustrating to see such high awareness of the health risks and rising costs linked to loneliness and social isolation, especially when proven tech interventions already exist—yet there remains a lack of urgency and no structured effort to truly address the issue.” Intuition Robotics is the creator of ElliQ, the award-winning AI companion robot, helping older adults stay healthy and engaged.

Isolation isn’t just about feeling sad and bored. It takes a toll on both the mind and body. When people go too long without meaningful contact, both suffer as a result. And the longer it goes on, the harder it is to bounce back. What makes this even harder to swallow is that many of the people most affected by this are the same ones who raised families, worked jobs, and helped build the communities we live in today. They deserve better.

May is Older Americans Month—a time that’s supposed to celebrate the contributions of older adults. But what kind of celebration will it be with the warning ignored? Loneliness isn’t a new problem, but it is growing. And pretending it’s just a personal issue, instead of a public health concern, isn’t helping.

The country’s top medical doctor told us this was serious 24 months ago. That should’ve been the starting point. Instead, we’re standing still. If anything is going to change, it has to start with treating connection like the lifeline it is—not just for the elderly, but for everyone.

