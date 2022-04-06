Los Angeles Couple Killed in Suspected DUI Driver Crash

The drunk driver almost hit a police cruiser and was driving at a dangerous speed.

NBC Los Angeles is reporting that a couple was killed in a suspected DUI Driver crash in Bloomington. A community is grieving after two innocent people were killed by a suspected drunk driver on the run from police. The couple were 31 and 30 years old, respectively and were killed by a 21-year-old drunk driver after he ran a red light at Randall and Cedar Avenues.

Furthermore, the car crashed into a house and destroyed part of the home’s structure. Rialto police were pursuing the drunk driver before the crash and had been trying to stop him for some time. The drunk driver almost hit a police cruiser and was driving at a dangerous speed.

The driver will be booked for murder after his release from the hospital.

