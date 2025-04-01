Louis E. Tosi Appointed to the Rome City Institute Advisory Board 

A long-time member of the National Italian American Foundation Board of Directors, Mr. Tosi is poised to help shape the future of the Rome City Institute and its students.

TOLEDO, OH — Shumaker is excited to announce that Partner Louis E. Tosi has been appointed to the Advisory Board of the Rome City Institute, a premier Italian university catered exclusively to student athletes.

With students hailing from over 50 different countries, the Rome City Institute offers an innovative blend of international education and high-level collegiate sports, allowing students to balance collegiate athletics with rigorous undergraduate and graduate degree programs. The institute adopts the ancient Greek and Roman notion of sports as a vital pillar of education that fosters discipline, resilience, and leadership.

“Lou has always been a great advocate for both sports and education, bridging Italy and the United States in a meaningful way,” said Stefano Elio Radio, President of Rome City Institute. “His expertise and passion for fostering international connections will be invaluable as we continue to grow and provide our students with world-class opportunities. We are thrilled to have him on board.”

Mr. Tosi is one of the leading energy and environmental attorneys in the United States. He has practiced before the U.S. Supreme Court, State of Ohio Supreme Court, and several of the leading federal courts of appeals in the United States. Lou has counseled various national leaders in the automotive, steel, petroleum, and other significant industries on environmental compliance and how to position themselves in a sustainable and renewable future. He is highly sought after for his insights and frequently recognized for his innovative solutions; Mr. Tosi has been part of numerous precedent-setting cases and initiatives.

“The Rome City Institute offers a truly unique higher education experience in one of the most beautiful and culturally significant cities in the world,” said Mr. Tosi. “I am honored to serve on the Advisory Board and help guide the growth of the Institute.”

A long-time member of the National Italian American Foundation Board of Directors, Mr. Tosi is poised to help shape the future of the Rome City Institute and its students.

