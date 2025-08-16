Louisiana Lawsuit Claims Roblox is “Perfect Place for Pedophiles”

“Roblox is overrun with harmful content and child predators because it prioritizes user growth, revenue, and profits over child safety,” Louisiana officials said in a press release. “Every parent should be aware of the clear and present danger [posed] to their children by Roblox so they can prevent the unthinkable from ever happening in their own home.”

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill has filed a lawsuit against Roblox, claiming that its allegedly lax security measures make it a “perfect place for pedophiles.”

According to NBC News, the lawsuit was filed earlier this week by Murrill in the state’s 21st Judicial District. It claims that California-based Roblox either intentionally or recklessly designed a social platform with no age verification process, making it easy for young users to bypass age-related restrictions.

Roblox is a decades-old media platform that hosts an extensive catalog of videos and other virtual “experiences,” many of which are designed by users and include real-time messaging capabilities.

The company’s internal figures indicate that at least 20% of the platform’s users are under the age of 9.

“Roblox is overrun with harmful content and child predators because it prioritizes user growth, revenue, and profits over child safety,” Murrill said in a press release. “Every parent should be aware of the clear and present danger [posed] to their children by Roblox so they can prevent the unthinkable from ever happening in their own home.”

The lawsuit provides examples of offensive “experiences” that have been hosted on Roblox, including “Escape to Epstein Island,” “Diddy Party,” and “Public Bathroom Simulator Vibe.”

A spokesperson for Roblox has since responded to the lawsuit, saying it will cooperate with the prosecutor’s office on safety—while emphasizing that it is “categorically untrue” that the company would intentionally endanger children.

“We dedicate substantial resources to help detect and prevent inappropriate content and behavior. Our Community Standards set clear expectations for how to behave on Roblox and define restricted experiences. We have both advanced AI models together with a large, expertly trained team with thousands of members dedicated to protecting our users and monitoring 24/7 for inappropriate content,” Roblox said in a press release.

“For inappropriate content … Our Trust & Safety team takes swift action (typically within minutes) to address violative material and accounts are removed through AI scans, user flags, and proactive monitoring, with a dedicated team focused on enforcement and swift removal,” the company said. “For instance, Diddy experiences violate our Real World Sensitive Events policy and we have a dedicated team working on scrubbing that content from the platform.”

“Unfortunately, bad actors will try to circumvent our systems to try to direct users off the platform, where safety standards and moderation practices may differ,” Roblox said. “We continuously work to block those efforts and to enhance our moderation approaches to promote a safe and enjoyable environment for all users.”

