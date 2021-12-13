Louisiana State University Faces Considerable Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

The lawsuit claims that there is no record that LSU ever launched an investigation or took any kind of measure to address this situation.

Like so many post-secondary institutions within the past few months and years, LSU is facing a serious controversy that has stemmed from a sexual harassment lawsuit. Students not only claim that they have been sexually harassed, but they also allege that the school did virtually nothing to address the issue. Some have even gone so far as to claim that the alleged rapist was protected by the school and the authorities.

Six Women Claim LSU Did Not Protect Them Against Known Rapist

Female students have accused LSU of “deliberate indifference,” violating Title IX, interfering with due process, and much more. These accusations have formed the basis of a lawsuit laid against the school. The plaintiffs claim that the school was aware of multiple complaints made against a student who had exhibited a history of sexual harassment in the past, and yet they did nothing.

LSU Seems to Disregard Claims of Sexual Harassment

Part of the reason this situation is becoming so controversial is due to LSU’s seemingly flippant attitude towards it all. A federal lawsuit has accused LSU of failing to take appropriate measures after learning that one of its students had been accused of sexual harassment on multiple previous occasions. LSU reportedly “enabled” his interactions with several women at the school, and he was also given access to high school girls on the campus. The lawsuit was filed in Baton Rouge. Two of the plaintiffs were raped by the student, who has since fled to his home nation of France.

The lawsuit claims that there is no record that LSU ever launched an investigation or took any kind of measure to address this situation. In fact, LSU apparently came to the conclusion that these instances of harassment “did not warrant an investigation” on at least one occasion.

