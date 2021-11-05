Louisiana’s Disaster Unemployment Application Period Extends Its Deadline After Facing Nearly 30,000 New Applications

In the last couple of months, more than 8 million people have lost unemployment benefits throughout the United States and 2.7 million have lost their federal supplement.

According to the Louisiana Workforce Commission, many residents of the State of Louisiana now have more time to apply for unemployment benefits due to the catastrophic effects of Hurricane Ida. The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) extended the application deadline through November 2, 2021. This gives many applicants breathing room and in some cases, these benefits may save lives.

Since Hurricane Ida arrived in Louisiana, the LWC has faced an increase of 4,000 unemployment aid applications. The hurricane brought a devastating effect to Louisiana’s economy, leaving more than 1 million businesses and homes without electricity. Additionally, COVID-19’s Delta Variant may also be a culprit in the state’s failing economy. According to the US government, only 235,000 jobs have been added in August 2021 compared to a million the previous two months.

In the last couple of months, more than 8 million people have lost unemployment benefits throughout the United States and 2.7 million have lost their federal supplement.

Have you lost work through no fault of your own? You may still be entitled to benefits.

Louisiana residents who find themselves either being terminated, furloughed, laid off, or facing harsh conditions forcing their resignation are entitled to government-funded benefits. These benefits are meant to provide a temporary sense of breathing room to the applicant. However, there are some conditions to become eligible. Some of these include:

Providing your social security number

Providing driver’s license or state ID number

Providing Names, addresses, job-site locations, and telephone numbers of any employers for whom you worked during the last 18 months

Actively seeking work and providing proof of job applications, interviews, etc

Weekly filing online or with an automated phone server

Provide proof that you are unemployed through no fault of your own.

How much will I receive?

According to Louisiana State Law, the benefit amount must equal 1/25 of the average total wages earned in the previous quarter. The maximum amount is $240 a week and the minimum amount is $10 a week. Consult with your attorney to discuss your options.

Don’t be afraid to contact your consultation today! Our office is here to help you during these unchallenging times!

Employment law is an intricate and challenging field meant to assist the public. However, these benefits can be shielded by statutes and complicated language and without a skilled and experienced employment law attorney, you may be left with more challenges to face on your own. For the past decades, our legal office has handled many types of employment cases in the Lafayette, Louisiana area and surrounding parishes. Employment problems can be additional stress and turmoil on a family, we exercise the utmost compassion and professionalism to our clients. Rest assured that we will always put our best foot forward for our hard-working clients and we are ready to get you the compensation you deserve! Don’t hesitate to contact us today.

Sources:

https://mlhlaw.com/lafayette-employer-retaliation-law-firm/

https://mlhlaw.com/lafayette-labor-law-firm/

https://www.katc.com/news/covering-louisiana/disaster-unemployment-assistance-application-period-extended

https://www.newsweek.com/louisiana-unemployment-applications-increase-4000-after-hurricane-ida-hits-state-1629835