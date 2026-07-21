Luminance Launches Customer Advisory Board to Bring Together Leaders Shaping the Adoption of Enterprise AI and Contract Intelligence

Founding members include senior leaders from organisations including BBC Studios, Ingram Micro, Slaughter and May, Staples Canada and Imerys, as well as Lord Ian Burnett of Maldon, the former Lord Chief Justice.

London, UK – Luminance announced the launch of the Luminance Customer Advisory Board, an invitation-only forum bringing together senior leaders from some of the world’s leading organisations as they turn their contracts from an administrative burden into strategic intelligence and discuss the opportunities and challenges shaping enterprise AI adoption.

Luminance launched the Board to facilitate peer-level discussion on how organisations are approaching AI transformation, governance, trust, and adoption at scale. It will provide a forum for leaders across legal, operations, procurement, finance and other business functions to share perspectives on one of the most significant technological shifts facing organisations today.

Founding members include senior leaders from BBC Studios, Ingram Micro, Slaughter and May, Staples Canada and Imerys, as well as Lord Ian Burnett of Maldon, the former Lord Chief Justice.

As AI moves from experimentation to enterprise-wide deployment, leaders are increasingly being asked to balance innovation with governance, risk management and organisational change. In contract-heavy functions, that transformation is already underway, with organisations using Luminance to identify risk, surface commercial insight and act on the intelligence contained in their contracts. The Customer Advisory Board has been created to support those conversations and ensure that customer perspectives continue to inform Luminance’s strategic direction as the market evolves.

“AI is no longer simply a technology discussion. It has become a leadership discussion,” said Eleanor Lightbody, CEO of Luminance.

“Across every industry, leaders are grappling with questions around adoption, governance, trust and transformation. We established the Customer Advisory Board to bring together a diverse group of senior leaders who are navigating these challenges in real time and to create a forum for meaningful discussion around the future of enterprise AI and contract intelligence.”

The Board reflects the increasingly cross-functional nature of AI adoption, bringing together leaders from across legal, operations, procurement, finance and business leadership roles. Through a combination of virtual and in-person sessions, members will exchange perspectives on emerging trends, organisational challenges and opportunities created by AI, while engaging with Luminance’s leadership team on the company’s long-term direction.

The launch of the Customer Advisory Board forms part of Luminance’s broader commitment to supporting organisations as they navigate AI transformation and to fostering deeper collaboration with the leaders driving that change.

About Luminance

Developed by AI experts from the University of Cambridge, Luminance’s Legal-Grade™ AI redefines enterprise decision-making, turning contracts from administration burden into strategic intelligence. Luminance’s multi-agent platform automates entire workflows, from creation and negotiation to risk review and compliance. It understands clauses, evaluates legal and commercial impact, takes action, and learns from every negotiation, becoming increasingly attuned to your business. Trusted by over 1,000 of the world’s largest enterprises across 70+ countries, Luminance helps companies stay ahead of risk, seize opportunity, and outpace competition.