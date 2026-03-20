Lung Disease Rising Among Countertop Workers

Countertop workers face rising silicosis cases tied to engineered stone dust.

A lung disease once mostly linked to mining is now appearing in a very different workplace: countertop fabrication shops. Doctors and public health researchers say workers who cut and polish engineered stone used for kitchen countertops are developing silicosis, a serious and permanent lung illness caused by breathing in fine silica dust. The condition scars lung tissue, making breathing harder over time and leaving patients with few treatment options beyond supportive care or, in severe cases, lung transplantation.

Engineered quartz countertops have grown popular in recent years because they are durable, affordable, and visually consistent. The global market for these surfaces has expanded quickly as homeowners replace natural stone with manufactured materials. Behind that growth, however, health experts say workers producing and shaping the slabs face risks that many did not fully understand when entering the job.

When engineered stone is cut, ground, or polished, it releases microscopic particles of crystalline silica into the air. These particles are small enough to travel deep into the lungs when inhaled. Repeated exposure causes inflammation and scarring that cannot be reversed. Unlike some lung conditions that improve after exposure stops, silicosis continues to worsen even after a worker leaves the job.

Doctors across several U.S. states, including California, Texas, Florida, and parts of the Northeast, report a steady rise in cases among countertop workers. Many of the patients are men in their 30s and 40s, far younger than workers traditionally diagnosed with silicosis decades into mining or sandblasting careers. In California alone, health officials have confirmed hundreds of cases and dozens of deaths connected to engineered stone exposure since 2019. Because silicosis is not tracked nationally, specialists believe the true number of affected workers is likely higher.

Physicians say the pattern became clear only after multiple patients with unexplained lung damage shared similar job histories. Workers who appeared otherwise healthy began experiencing shortness of breath, fatigue, and declining lung function within just a few years of exposure. Some progressed rapidly to respiratory failure. For several patients, lung transplantation became the only option for survival, though transplanted lungs typically function for a limited number of years and require lifelong medical care.

Manufacturers of engineered stone maintain that the material can be handled safely when proper safety measures are followed. Industry representatives point to workplace protections such as wet cutting methods, ventilation systems, and respirators designed to limit dust exposure. They argue that illness occurs primarily when employers fail to follow established safety standards.

Workers, medical experts, and attorneys representing affected employees often disagree. Some argue that engineered stone contains such high levels of silica that controlling exposure consistently may be difficult, especially in small fabrication shops with limited resources. Lawsuits filed by workers claim companies did not adequately warn about risks or sold products that cannot be safely processed under real-world conditions.

The issue has moved beyond workplaces and into national policy discussions. Proposed federal legislation could limit the ability of workers to sue manufacturers over health claims related to engineered stone. Supporters of the measure say manufacturers should not be responsible when safety rules are ignored by employers. Opponents argue that legal pressure has historically driven safer products and stronger protections, pointing to past public health battles involving asbestos and tobacco.

Silicosis itself is not a new disease. It gained attention nearly a century ago after industrial disasters exposed workers to massive amounts of silica dust. Medical experts long believed improved regulations had reduced the threat in modern industries. The return of the illness in countertop fabrication has surprised many researchers, especially because symptoms can appear after shorter exposure periods than seen in earlier cases.

Other countries have already responded with stronger action. Australia banned certain high-silica engineered stone products after screening programs revealed widespread disease among workers. Some manufacturers have begun developing lower-silica materials, though high-silica products remain common in the United States.

For workers already diagnosed, policy debates offer little immediate relief. Many now live with permanent lung damage that affects daily activities and long-term health. Doctors continue to warn that awareness remains limited among both workers and consumers. The illness often goes unnoticed until symptoms become severe, making prevention the only reliable protection.

Health specialists say the growing number of cases highlights how changing materials and modern manufacturing can revive old occupational diseases in new forms. As demand for engineered countertops continues, the challenge facing regulators, companies, and healthcare providers is how to balance consumer demand with worker safety while preventing further cases of a disease once thought to belong mainly to history.

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Silicosis, lung disease once linked to mining, hits workers in countertops industry

As lung disease threatens workers, lawmakers seek protections for countertop manufacturers