Macon County Family Awarded $17M Verdict

Court finds hospital liable for delayed care that led to infant’s death.

A family in Macon County has been awarded more than $17 million in a wrongful death case involving their infant son. The case centered on the events leading up to and following the birth of Oliver Bayless, who passed away in early 2019 at just nine months old. According to court findings, his death was linked to decisions made during labor and delivery at Decatur Memorial Hospital. The judgment followed years of legal work and emotional testimony, ultimately finding the hospital and a specific physician responsible for failing to act during a time-sensitive medical situation.

The infant’s mother, Hannah Bayless, was diagnosed with gestational hypertension, a condition known to increase the risk of complications during pregnancy. According to the family’s legal team, the doctor involved did not proceed with an early delivery despite signs that the condition was putting the baby at risk. Later, during active labor, there were documented signs of fetal hypoxia—a situation where the baby does not receive enough oxygen. These warning signs, the family said, were not acted upon quickly enough. The delays reportedly caused brain damage that led to repeated hospitalizations and ultimately contributed to Oliver’s death in February 2019.

The lawsuit was brought forward by the law firm Coplan and Crane, with attorney David Axelrod leading the case. He described the outcome as appropriate in light of the suffering the family endured. The court’s decision pointed to a failure in the standard of care that should have been followed in treating a high-risk pregnancy. While not every complication during childbirth is preventable, medical professionals are expected to act based on evidence and medical training, especially when symptoms appear that indicate danger for the baby or mother.

Following Oliver’s birth, his short life was marked by multiple medical crises. According to court records, he was hospitalized more than ten times due to ongoing complications related to the brain injuries suffered during birth. The family cared for him at home until he died just before his first birthday. In their statement, they expressed that no amount of money could replace the loss, but they hoped the outcome would bring attention to the importance of timely decisions in delivery rooms.

The physician named in the case, Dr. Derin Rominger, remains employed at Decatur Memorial Health. His legal team declined to comment on the ruling. The hospital has not issued a public statement about the judgment either. As the story circulates, community members and local health advocates are discussing the broader implications of the case. Many are calling for stronger oversight and better response protocols in high-risk pregnancies, especially when warning signs are present.

Wrongful death cases involving infants are complex, often involving a combination of medical records, expert testimony, and timeline analysis. The court must decide whether actions taken—or not taken—directly contributed to the loss of life. In this case, the judge ruled that had earlier steps been taken, the child may have survived. The financial award includes compensation for medical costs, funeral expenses, and emotional suffering.

For families in similar situations, the case underscores how important it is to recognize symptoms and advocate for care, even when under pressure in a hospital setting. It also shows how hospitals and doctors can be held accountable when protocols are not followed, particularly in situations involving preventable conditions like fetal oxygen loss.

This case will likely remain a local example of what can go wrong when communication breaks down and responses are delayed. The Bayless family has made clear that their pursuit of justice was not only for their son, but also for others who might face the same risks. The story continues to resonate with parents, legal professionals, and healthcare workers alike—raising questions about how to better prevent tragedies like this one in the future.

