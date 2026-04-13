Malted Milk Balls Recalled Over Allergen Risk

Candy recall issued over undeclared wheat and soy ingredients.

A popular chocolate snack sold across the country has been pulled from shelves after a labeling problem raised serious health concerns. The recall involves Espresso Malted Milk Balls distributed by Nuts.com, after it was discovered that the product contains ingredients not listed on the packaging. Federal officials have classified the recall at the highest risk level, signaling the potential for severe reactions in certain consumers.

The issue centers on undeclared allergens. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the candy contains wheat and soy, both of which are among the most common food allergens. These ingredients were not included in the product’s ingredient list or allergen statement. For individuals with sensitivities or allergies, even small amounts can lead to serious health problems, including reactions that may require immediate medical attention.

Roughly 10,190 pounds of the product are affected by the recall. The candy was sold in different packaging formats, including one-pound sealed bags and larger bulk containers packed inside boxes. Because the product was shipped nationwide, it may have reached homes, businesses, and food service settings across the country. The item is identified by SKU number 5106-01, which can help consumers confirm whether they have the affected product.

A Class I recall, the category assigned in this case, is the most serious type issued by federal regulators. It is used when there is a reasonable chance that consuming the product could lead to serious health issues or even death. Undeclared allergens are one of the most common reasons for recalls in this category, since people rely on labels to avoid ingredients that could harm them.

For those without food allergies, the candy may not pose an obvious risk. However, the danger lies in the lack of clear labeling. Someone with a wheat or soy allergy could consume the product without realizing it contains those ingredients. This kind of situation is exactly what food labeling laws are meant to prevent, making accurate ingredient lists a key part of consumer safety.

At this time, there has been limited information shared about refunds or returns. Consumers who purchased the product may want to check directly with the company or the place of purchase for next steps. In the meantime, anyone who has the candy at home is advised to avoid eating it, especially if there is any chance of an allergy in the household.

Food recalls tied to allergens are taken seriously because they often involve everyday items that people may snack on without a second thought. Products like chocolate-covered treats can easily be shared among family members or brought into group settings, increasing the risk if the issue goes unnoticed. This makes it even more important for consumers to stay aware of recall notices and act quickly when one is announced.

Situations like this also highlight the importance of careful packaging and quality control during production. Even small oversights in labeling can lead to widespread recalls and put people at risk. As food products continue to be shipped nationwide and sold online, accurate information becomes even more important to ensure safety.

Anyone who believes they may have consumed these malted milk balls and is experiencing symptoms related to a food allergy should seek medical care right away. For others, taking a moment to check pantry items against recent recall notices can help prevent problems before they happen.

Sources:

A nationwide candy recall just landed in the FDA’s highest-risk category

FDA issues Class I recall for Nuts.com candy over allergen risk