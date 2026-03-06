Man Sentenced for Selling Fake Cancer Drug

Man sentenced after selling counterfeit cancer medication into United States.

A man from India has been sentenced to prison after taking part in a scheme to sell counterfeit cancer medication in the United States. Federal officials said the case involved fake versions of a widely used cancer treatment that were sold to undercover investigators over several years. The man, identified as Sanjay Kumar, was given a sentence of 43 months in prison followed by one year of supervised release.

According to court records, the illegal activity took place between August 2018 and June 2024. During that time, Kumar worked with others to arrange the sale of fake versions of the cancer drug Keytruda. The medication is a prescription treatment used in the care of several types of cancer. Doctors prescribe it for conditions that include melanoma, lung cancer, Hodgkin lymphoma, stomach cancer, cervical cancer, and certain forms of breast cancer.

Keytruda is produced by the pharmaceutical company Merck Sharp and Dohme. The company holds the rights to manufacture and distribute the drug in the United States. Because of this, any other product claiming to be the medication without approval is considered counterfeit.

Investigators said the fake drugs sold by Kumar were made to look like the real product. The packaging and labels included false markings designed to make the medication appear authentic. However, testing showed the drug was chemically different from the real treatment and did not contain the active ingredient that allows the medication to work.

Without that ingredient, the product had no ability to treat cancer. Officials said the fake drug was essentially ineffective and could not provide any medical benefit to patients. Authorities warned that counterfeit medications can place patients in serious danger, especially when they are used in place of real treatments for life threatening illness.

The investigation revealed that Kumar and his associates sold nearly ninety thousand dollars’ worth of the fake medication to undercover law enforcement agents. These purchases were part of an operation designed to identify people involved in selling counterfeit pharmaceuticals.

Court documents also described a meeting that took place in Houston before Kumar’s arrest. During the meeting, he attempted to arrange additional shipments of the fake cancer medication into the United States. Investigators reported that Kumar acknowledged the risks connected with counterfeit drugs during the discussion.

According to the court filings, he stated that the fake medication would not work to treat cancer and compared it to water. This statement later became part of the evidence used in the case.

Federal authorities said the scheme involved trafficking counterfeit goods across borders, which violates United States law. Selling fake medication can also put patients at risk because they may believe they are receiving a real treatment. For people battling serious illnesses, losing time on ineffective drugs may allow the disease to worsen.

Several federal agencies worked together on the investigation. Homeland Security Investigations and the Food and Drug Administration’s Office of Criminal Investigations both played key roles in building the case. Officials from the Justice Department also helped handle the prosecution.

Law enforcement agencies have increased efforts in recent years to stop the spread of counterfeit medication. These products are sometimes sold through illegal supply chains or offered online at lower prices. In many cases, the drugs contain incorrect ingredients, improper doses, or no active medication at all.

Authorities warn that counterfeit pharmaceutical products are part of a growing international problem. Criminal groups may target expensive medications, including cancer treatments, because they can bring in large profits. Patients and medical providers may not immediately recognize that a drug is fake if the packaging closely resembles the real product.

Government officials say cases like this one show the importance of monitoring drug supply chains and working with international partners to stop illegal sales. Protecting the safety of prescription medications remains a priority for federal investigators and public health agencies.

Kumar pleaded guilty in the case last year to one charge related to trafficking counterfeit goods. His sentencing marks the end of the criminal case in federal court, though authorities continue to investigate other illegal drug distribution networks that may operate across borders.

Officials say public awareness is also important in preventing harm from counterfeit medication. Patients are encouraged to obtain prescriptions from licensed medical providers and pharmacies so that treatments come from trusted sources.

