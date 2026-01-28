Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Possessing Machine Gun Device Amid NBA Finals Crowds

Machinegun conversion devices are themselves considered machineguns under federal law, even when not installed, and are illegal for individuals to possess or sell.

INDIANAPOLIS – A’Jon Hall, 20, of Indianapolis, has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to illegal possession of a machine gun.

According to court documents, on the evening of June 22, 2025, large crowds gathered in downtown Indianapolis to watch Game Seven of the NBA Finals. At approximately 10:52 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officers were alerted by a member of the public that an armed male dressed in all black and carrying a backpack had been seen displaying multiple firearms near a major hotel on Georgia Street.

As officers approached the area, they observed a large crowd running in panic from a nearby street. Officers moved toward the commotion and located the individual, later identified as Hall, who was wearing a black sweatshirt, a black face mask, and carrying a backpack. When officers attempted to detain him, Hall repeatedly ignored commands to stop and fled into a parking garage stairwell.

During the pursuit, officers heard a loud bang consistent with Hall discarding the backpack. Hall attempted to hide between the third and fourth floors of the garage but, after multiple verbal commands, ultimately surrendered and was taken into custody.

On June 24, 2025, IMPD officers, with the assistance of the Indianapolis Fire Department, located the discarded backpack. Next to it, officers recovered a Glock 23 .40-caliber handgun equipped with a Glock switch—also known as a machine gun conversion device—and a 50‑round drum magazine.

Machinegun conversion devices sometimes called “Glock switches” or “auto-sears” are devices that convert ordinary semiautomatic firearms into fully automatic machineguns. Machinegun conversion devices are themselves considered machineguns under federal law, even when not installed, and are illegal for individuals to possess or sell.

“Machine gun conversion devices are among the most dangerous illegal weapons circulating in our communities. A single switch can turn a handgun into a fully automatic weapon capable of firing dozens of rounds in seconds, putting innocent people at extraordinary risk,” said Tom Wheeler, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “As Indianapolis continues to host major events that draw large crowds from across the country, our office remains committed to working with our law enforcement partners to ensure this city remains a safe place to live, work, and gather.”

“We are grateful to the responding IMPD officers for their bravery in confronting an extremely dangerous individual armed with an illegal machine gun in a highly volatile situation,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge Jorge Rosendo. “While we may never know Hall’s true intent that evening, this successful prosecution ensures he will be unable to commit further acts of violence while incarcerated.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated this case. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Court Judge Matthew P. Brookman.

U.S. Attorney Wheeler thanked Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Nate Walter, who prosecuted this case. SAUSA Walter is prosecuting violent crime cases as a part of the partnership with the City of Indianapolis to identify, investigate, and federally prosecute violent crimes taking place in Marion County.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.