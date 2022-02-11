Many People Underestimate the Risk of Storm Damage in St. Petersburg

If a hurricane of this magnitude hit the area today, the death toll and the total property damage would be much, much worse.

Many people are under the impression that St. Petersburg is relatively safe from hurricane season. While it’s true that storms seem to come and go without causing too much damage in the area, you have to remember that our planet goes through long cycles when it comes to weather. Even though most of us might not remember the last time St. Petersburg was severely impacted by storms, that doesn’t mean it can’t happen again in the future. In fact, a severe storm almost certainly will impact the region in the future. The only question is whether residents will be prepared.

If you want to take the prospect of storm damage in St. Petersburg seriously, it might be a good idea to get in touch with a qualified attorney in Florida who has experience with insurance claims. These legal professionals can help you understand how and why your insurance claim might be denied by your insurance provider. With this information, you can protect yourself and ensure that if the unthinkable does happen, you will be provided with a settlement from your insurer. Of course, it’s always best to be proactive and take action before the storm hits.

Remembering the 1921 Tarpon Springs Hurricane

Over 100 years ago, a major hurricane hit the Tampa Bay Area. This was the last major hurricane to strike the area. Although no one actually remembers this storm, the history books don’t lie. The Tarpon Springs Hurricane shows that St. Petersburg isn’t invulnerable to storm damage, and it has been hit with major hurricanes in the past. If it has happened before, it can happen again.

The Tarpon Springs Hurricane peaked at Category 4 with wind speeds of 140 miles per hour. It then made landfall near Tarpon Springs before spreading throughout the region. St. Petersburg was one of many areas that were affected, and two people died. Not only did people die, but they were also electrocuted by downed power lines. Farms suffered about $20 million worth of damage in today’s money. Overall, the storm resulted in at least eight deaths and over $120 million in property damage.

It’s also worth mentioning that 100 years ago, the population of that area was much smaller, and there were far fewer buildings. St. Petersburg and Tampa Bay continue to grow, both in size and population. If a hurricane of this magnitude hit the area today, the death toll and the total property damage would be much, much worse.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching the St. Petersburg area for a qualified, experienced attorney who specializes in denied insurance claims, there are plenty of legal professionals ready and waiting to assist you. Sometimes, it helps to simply talk with an attorney about how your insurance claim might be handled in the event of a major storm. You might be surprised to learn that you don’t have coverage for certain types of storm-related damage. Book your consultation today, and you can go over all of these details in an efficient, confident manner.