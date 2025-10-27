Maria del Carmen Ramos Named 2025 International Person of the Year

Maria was chosen in recognition of her remarkable leadership, deep experience, and lasting impact on international business in Tampa Bay, across Florida, and worldwide.

TAMPA, FL — The Tampa Bay Organization of Women in International Trade (TBOWIT) has named distinguished immigration attorney Maria del Carmen Ramos as its 2025 International Person of the Year. Selected by the TBOWIT Board of Directors, Maria was chosen in recognition of her remarkable leadership, deep experience, and lasting impact on international business in Tampa Bay, across Florida, and worldwide.

A Partner and Immigration National Service Line Leader at Shumaker, Maria has built a career dedicated to helping companies navigate the complexities of global talent mobility. She is a trusted advisor to businesses across multiple industries, and she guides clients through the intricate statutes, regulations, and policies that shape U.S. immigration law. Six times named as Tampa’s Top Immigration Lawyer by Tampa Magazine, Maria views immigration law as a critical tool for employers to strategically move human capital—including knowledge, skills, experience, and training—across borders.

“Maria’s experience, leadership, and unwavering commitment to supporting international business make her a true force in our community and beyond,” said Jennifer Compton, Managing Partner & Chair of the Management Committee at Shumaker. “Her work not only strengthens Tampa Bay’s global connections but also empowers companies to thrive in today’s international marketplace.”

Renowned in her field, Maria’s accolades include being named Best Lawyers in America (2021-2024), Top Latino Lawyer by Latino Leaders Magazine (2023), Top Author: Immigration by JD Supra Readers’ Choice Awards (2016 and 2017), Florida Legal Elite by Florida Trend magazine, where she was recognized six times, and she received the President’s Award by the Tampa Hispanic Bar Association (2017), among others.

“I am truly honored to be recognized by TBOWIT as the 2025 International Person of the Year. I am grateful to my clients, colleagues, and the Tampa Bay community for trusting me to guide them through the challenges and opportunities of international talent mobility, and I look forward to continuing to support the growth of our region on the world stage,” Maria said.

TBOWIT is a nonprofit professional organization committed to promoting international trade and supporting the advancement of women in the field.

ABOUT SHUMAKER

Moving forward with confidence. Shumaker’s team of 300+ attorneys and advisors work together to help move your business forward with confidence.