Mary B. Catala Joins Shumaker, Strengthening the Firm’s Litigation and Disputes Service Line 

TAMPA, FL — Mary B. Catala has joined Shumaker as an Associate, adding depth to the Litigation and Disputes Service Line. Mary focuses her practice on creditors’ rights issues and commercial litigation, bringing a tenacious and solution-oriented approach to each client matter.

Mary’s extensive legal experience spans a broad spectrum of litigation and transactional matters. Before joining Shumaker, she practiced in Rhode Island, where she represented business and health care entities in civil litigation, state agency hearings, business acquisitions, contract drafting, and corporate work. Her practice also included commercial real estate transactions, commercial financing, and representing receivers managing troubled companies.

Mary’s dedication to pursuing the best outcomes for her clients, combined with her diverse legal background, strengthens Shumaker’s capabilities in addressing complex legal challenges.

“We are excited to welcome Mary to our team,” said Jeff Fabian, Partner and Litigation and Disputes Regional Service Line Leader. “Her depth and breadth of experience make her a great addition to our Litigation and Disputes Service Line and will allow us to continue expanding and improving our commitment to our clients.”

