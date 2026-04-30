Massage Lawsuit Raises Concerns Over License Rules

Michigan case questions slow action on accused licensed workers.

A massage lawsuit filed in Oakland County is drawing attention to how Michigan handles serious claims against licensed health workers. The case centers on an incident at a spa in Troy, where a massage therapist is accused of sexually assaulting a client during an appointment. The complaint was filed in April 2026 and has renewed concerns about whether current state rules do enough to protect the public while cases are still under review.

According to court documents filed in the massage lawsuit, a woman in her thirties went to the spa for a massage in September 2024. During the session, she fell asleep. She later reported waking up and realizing something was wrong. The lawsuit states that she believed she had been assaulted and later connected her injuries to the encounter. The therapist named in the case, identified as Charles Campbell, is accused of misconduct during the appointment. The lawsuit seeks financial damages and other relief.

The case has brought focus to a part of Michigan law that limits when regulators can quickly suspend a professional license. The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, known as LARA, is responsible for overseeing licensed workers, including those in health and wellness roles. While the agency has the power to investigate complaints, it can only take emergency action under strict conditions.

State law allows what is called a summary suspension, which is an immediate step to pull a license before an investigation is complete. However, this action can only be taken if there is clear evidence that the public is at risk and that urgent action is needed. This high standard means that in many cases, a person can continue working while a complaint is being reviewed.

Records show that this type of emergency suspension is not used often. It is usually reserved for situations where there has already been a criminal conviction or strong proof of danger to others. In most cases, regulators wait until investigations are further along before taking action. This process can take time, leaving a gap between when an allegation is made and when a decision is reached.

Advocates for victims say this delay can put others at risk. They argue that the rules are too strict and make it hard to act quickly in serious cases. Some believe that the law should allow faster action when there are credible claims of harm, even if a full investigation is still underway. These concerns have been raised before, but cases like the one in Troy often bring them back into public discussion.

Lawmakers have also taken notice of the issue. In recent years, there have been efforts to strengthen protections for patients and increase penalties for misconduct. Still, balancing fairness for the accused with safety for the public remains a challenge. Any changes to the law would need to address both sides of that issue.

The massage lawsuit is separate from any possible criminal case or licensing review. Civil cases like this one deal with claims for damages, while state regulators handle licensing matters. If a complaint is filed with LARA, the agency could open its own investigation. However, unless the strict standard for emergency action is met, the therapist may be allowed to keep working during that process.

People who believe they have been harmed by a licensed professional can file a complaint with the state. The Bureau of Professional Licensing provides forms and instructions for reporting concerns. These complaints can lead to investigations and, in some cases, disciplinary action.

As the case moves forward, it is expected to keep attention on how Michigan responds to serious allegations in licensed professions. For many, the issue is not just about one case, but about whether the current system acts quickly enough to prevent harm. The outcome could influence future discussions about how to improve oversight and protect the public.

Sources:

Health workers work after sex misconduct reports. Michigan law allows it

Troy Spa Horror Puts Spotlight On Michigan’s Loophole For Accused