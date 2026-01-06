McDonald’s Issues Statement After Class-Action Lawsuit Calls “McRib” Misleading

“By including the word ‘Rib’ in the name of the sandwich, McDonald’s knowingly markets the sandwich in a way that deceives reasonable consumers, who reasonably (but mistakenly) believe that a product named the ‘McRib’ will include at least some meaningful quantity of actual pork rib meat,” the lawsuit claims.

McDonald’s is pushing back against a proposed class-action lawsuit that claims the fast-food company misled consumers by advertising the McRib as rib meat, despite the product allegedly being sourced from other pork cuts.

According to USA Today, the lawsuit against McDonald’s alleges that the name “McRib” is, in and of itself, misleading.

“Despite its name and distinctive shape—its meat patty has been deliberately crafted to resemble a rack of pork ribs—the McRib does not contain any actual pork rib meat at all,” attorneys wrote.

Instead, the lawsuit claims that McDonald’s uses ground-up portions of “lower-grade pork products such as […] pork shoulder, heart, tripe, and scalded stomach,” which are then combined and turned into a patty.

“It is precisely these misleading attributes that drive sales of the sandwich, which is why McDonald’s continues to bring it back time after time,” the lawsuit alleges.

Attorneys for the class claim that the use of the name “McRib” is tantamount to “a deliberate slight of hand,” intended to deceive customers into believing that they are receiving “pork ‘rib’ meat, which is prized by consumers for its high fat content and rich flavor.”

“By including the word ‘Rib’ in the name of the sandwich, McDonald’s knowingly markets the sandwich in a way that deceives reasonable consumers, who reasonably (but mistakenly) believe that a product named the ‘McRib’ will include at least some meaningful quantity of actual pork rib meat,” the lawsuit claims.

McDonald’s, for its part, says that the lawsuit “distorts the facts and many of the claims are inaccurate.” The company’s attorneys noted that the McRib has been on the menu since 1981; it was removed several years later, due to poor sales, but has been re-released in different cities and markets in the years since.

“We’re committed to using real, quality ingredients across our entire menu,” McDonald’s told USA Today in a statement. “Our fan-favorite McRib sandwich is made with 100% pork sourced from farmers and suppliers across the U.S. We’ve always been transparent about our ingredients so guests can make the right choice for them.”

McDonald’s also pointed out that customers can generally find out what ingredients are used in different products by visiting the restaurant’s website or looking through selections in its mobile phone application.

The lawsuit requests damages, attorneys’ fees, and interest; it also asks the court to order McDonald’s to “desist from further deceptive naming, marketing, and advertising practices with respect to the McRib.”

