McKeen & Associates Wins $5.5 Million Verdict in Truck Accident Case

Detroit – August 18, 2022 – Arnold & Itkin, a Houston firm, with McKeen & Associates as co-counsel, won a $5.5 million verdict on behalf of a Texas man who suffered lifelong injuries due to a head-on collision with a truck from a Romulus trucking company.

Jad Dean, the injured party, was driving in Ohio, when a truck from SA Express swerved into his lane and crashed into his vehicle, leaving him with numerous injuries including cervical, lumbar and thoracic spine injuries, an ankle injury, and traumatic brain injury.

The jury in the Circuit Court of Wayne County found SA Express liable in the case.

“We are happy that Jad finally had his day in court and the Wayne County jury finally held the defendants accountable for their blatant disregard for his safety,” said Brian McKeen, founder and managing partner of McKeen & Associates. “Despite the negligent driver’s admission that he was 100 percent at fault for the collision, the defense continued to deny responsibility and suggested Jad’s injuries were not real.”

McKeen added that Jad’s doctors were brought in to testify and even the defense experts admitted Dean suffered a traumatic brain injury. “The defendants ruined Jad’s life, taking away his ability to earn an income, support his family and making it difficult for him to complete normal daily activities,” said McKeen. “It’s rewarding to see that this jury finally held these defendants legally responsible for what Jad is now forced to endure for the rest of his life.

“I commend the excellent work of attorneys Adam Lewis and John Grinnan of Arnold & Itkins; and Leon Walsh of McKeen & Associates,” said McKeen.

