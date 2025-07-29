McLaughlin & Stern LLP Acquires Krass, Snow & Schmutter, P.C. Estates Group Expanding Private Client Law Capabilities

New York, NY — McLaughlin & Stern LLP announced the acquisition of the trusts and estates practice of Krass, Snow & Schmutter, P.C., a boutique law firm nationally recognized for its depth in private client work, including estate planning, trusts and estates administration, international estate planning, tax-exempt organization services, and related tax work.

As part of the acquisition, attorneys Stephen J. Krass and Lee A. Snow have joined McLaughlin & Stern as Partners, and Paul C. de Freitas and Walter W. Regel have joined as Of Counsel. Their combined decades of experience will enhance the firm’s ability to counsel high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, and philanthropic institutions across a wide range of legal issues.

“This acquisition aligns with our long-term vision to build the most comprehensive and sophisticated private client practice in New York,” said Geoffry R. Handler, Managing Partner of McLaughlin & Stern. “The attorneys from Krass, Snow & Schmutter bring exceptional technical skill and deep, trusted client relationships. Their work in estate planning, trusts and estates administration and tax law complements and expands the services we offer to our clients in New York and beyond.”

“Joining McLaughlin & Stern allows us to offer our clients broader resources and interdisciplinary support, while preserving the responsiveness and individual attention our clients have always expected from us,” said Stephen J Krass. “We’re thrilled to be part of a firm that not only shares our values but has the scale and talent to allow us to represent our clients more fully.”

With this acquisition, McLaughlin & Stern strengthens its expertise across estate and tax planning, estate administration, exempt organization compliance, and cross-border wealth strategies. The firm continues to serve as a trusted partner to clients navigating complex personal, financial, and philanthropic decisions.

