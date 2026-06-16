Meagan R. Cyrus Selected for Prestigious COGENCE Emerging Leaders Program

The three-year program provides participants with unique opportunities to build relationships with owners, architects, engineers, and contractors while developing the leadership skills and industry perspective necessary to drive meaningful change across the construction sector.

COLUMBUS, OH — Shumaker Partner Meagan R. Cyrus has been selected to participate in the COGENCE Emerging Leaders Program, a distinguished leadership development initiative designed to cultivate the next generation of leaders in the design and construction industry.

The three-year program provides participants with unique opportunities to build relationships with owners, architects, engineers, and contractors while developing the leadership skills and industry perspective necessary to drive meaningful change across the construction sector.

“Meagan’s selection reflects her leadership, industry knowledge, and commitment to helping clients navigate construction industry contracting and insurance challenges,” said David Scott, Shumaker Partner and COGENCE Alliance Member. “This opportunity will allow her to share and expand her knowledge, develop and strengthen relationships, and help deliver even more exceptional service to clients in complex projects and matters.”

Participants in the COGENCE Emerging Leaders Program are expected to attend the organization’s events and actively contribute through committee or task force service, helping advance the COGENCE Alliance’s singular focus of improving project outcomes through collaborative delivery methods.

A member of Shumaker’s Litigation & Disputes Service Line, Meagan focuses her practice on complex insurance coverage disputes and bad faith litigation. She represents clients in federal and state courts across the United States, from New York to Hawaii, as well as internationally. Her extensive experience includes representing commercial policyholders in disputes arising from a wide range of policies, including commercial general liability, professional liability, directors and officers liability, builders risk, representation and warranty, cyber, and commercial property policies.

“COGENCE is bringing together emerging leaders who are committed to improving the way construction projects are delivered,” said Meagan. “I am honored to be selected for this program and look forward to collaborating with professionals across the industry, gaining new perspectives, and helping advance practices that lead to better project outcomes.”

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