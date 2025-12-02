Meghan O. Serrano Recognized Among SRQ Magazine’s 2025 Women Who Roar Leadership Circle 

“Meghan is an extraordinary leader—both in the courtroom and in the community,” said Jennifer Compton, Managing Partner and Chair of the Management Committee at Shumaker and member of SRQ Magazine’s 2023 Women Who Roar Leadership Circle.

SARASOTA, FL — Meghan O. Serrano, Partner and Litigation & Disputes National Service Line Leader at Shumaker, has been named to SRQ Magazine’s 2025 Women Who Roar Leadership Circle, an honor acknowledging women who demonstrate exceptional leadership, innovation, and community impact throughout the region.

Recognized as a leader both at Shumaker in the community, Meghan is a Florida Bar Board Certified Business Litigation Attorney, representing clients across all phases of civil and commercial litigation in both state and federal courts at the trial and appellate levels. Meghan has been recognized in the 2026 and 2025 editions of Best Lawyers in America, as a 2023 Legal Elite Notable Women Leader in Law, and as one of SRQ Magazine’s Elite Top Attorneys from 2021-2025.

Outside of her legal practice, Meghan is deeply committed to strengthening the Sarasota community—particularly through her longstanding support of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties, where she serves on the Board of Directors and is the incoming Board Chair. Following the severe damage caused by Hurricane Ian, Meghan worked tirelessly as part of the leadership team guiding the Clubs’ rebuilding efforts, helping secure a critical loan to support reconstruction and ensure that the Clubs’ could continue serving hundreds of local children each year. In recognition of her dedication and impact to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties, Meghan was recognized as the 2020 Florida Board Member of the Year by the Florida Area Council of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, a member of the 2019 Board Team of the Year by the Florida Area Council of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and the 2017 Board Member of the Year for the Southeast Region of the Boys and Girls Clubs of America. Her work with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties also led to Meghan’s recognition with the 2024 Impact in Action Award by the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce’s 2024 Celebrate Outstanding Leadership Awards Luncheon and as one of SRQ Magazine’s 2023 Good Heroes.

“Meghan is an extraordinary leader—both in the courtroom and in the community,” said Jennifer Compton, Managing Partner and Chair of the Management Committee at Shumaker and member of SRQ Magazine’s 2023 Women Who Roar Leadership Circle. “Her commitment to service, advocacy, and meaningful impact is evident in everything she does. This recognition reflects the strength of her leadership and the difference she makes every day.”

Meghan’s selection to the Women Who Roar Leadership Circle honors not only her professional achievements but also her unwavering dedication to building a stronger, more resilient future for Sarasota’s youth and families.

ABOUT SHUMAKER

Moving forward with confidence. Shumaker’s team of 300+ attorneys and advisors work together to help move your business forward with confidence.