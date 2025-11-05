Memphis Doctor Faces 46 Charges in Device Reuse Case

Memphis gynecologist faces 46-count federal indictment for alleged medical fraud.

A Memphis gynecologist is now facing 46 federal charges after a new indictment expanded the case against him for allegedly reusing single-use medical devices and performing unnecessary procedures on patients. Dr. Sanjeev Kumar, who worked at the Poplar Avenue Clinic, has been under investigation for more than a year as authorities continue to gather evidence and contact potential victims.

The latest indictment, filed on October 30, replaces two previous versions and adds new counts related to device tampering, medical fraud, and false billing. Prosecutors allege that Dr. Kumar engaged in a pattern of misconduct that included reusing medical tools designed for single use, altering or mislabeling them, and submitting claims to insurance programs for procedures that were not medically needed. The case centers around the use of hysteroscopes—devices used to view and treat conditions inside the uterus.

According to the filing, Dr. Kumar now faces 16 counts of adulteration of single-use devices, 16 counts of misbranding those same devices, four counts related to the adulteration of reusable hysteroscopes, and 10 counts of health care fraud. Each charge carries potential prison time and fines if convicted. The allegations describe a disturbing pattern of behavior that prosecutors claim placed patients at risk while defrauding insurers.

The case against Dr. Kumar has grown steadily since his first indictment was announced in early 2025. The initial charges numbered 23, followed by a second filing in June that raised the total to 36. The latest version nearly doubles the original count, signaling that investigators have uncovered new evidence since then. On February 28, 2025, the Federal Bureau of Investigation publicly urged any patients treated by Dr. Kumar to contact authorities, suggesting that additional victims might exist.

Earlier in October, a federal judge dismissed 17 of Dr. Kumar’s previous charges at the request of his defense team. Despite those dropped counts, the new indictment quickly replaced them with a wider set of accusations. Dr. Kumar’s attorneys have maintained that he intends to contest the claims and that many of the charges stem from what they describe as misunderstandings about medical reprocessing practices.

Court records show that Dr. Kumar is scheduled to appear for arraignment on November 3 before Chief Judge Sheryl H. Lip. His attorneys have also asked for a status conference that same day to coordinate the case schedule. A report hearing is set for the following morning, with the trial expected to begin on December 1, 2025, in federal court.

Legal observers note that the charges involve both criminal and regulatory violations, which often require complex scientific testimony. Adulteration and misbranding fall under laws designed to protect patients from contaminated or unsafe medical devices. The addition of health care fraud charges connects the case to broader concerns about billing accuracy and patient safety within private clinics.

If convicted on all counts, Dr. Kumar could face significant prison time and the loss of his medical license. Federal health care fraud cases also carry the possibility of restitution payments to insurers and affected patients. Authorities have not released details on how many patients may have been impacted, though the repeated calls for potential victims to come forward suggest the number could be substantial.

Dr. Kumar’s case has drawn attention in Memphis and beyond, as questions grow about how such alleged misconduct could occur inside a licensed medical practice. For former patients, the unfolding legal battle represents both a search for accountability and an unsettling reminder of the trust placed in healthcare providers. With the trial approaching, the proceedings are expected to reveal more about how the investigation developed and what evidence federal prosecutors believe proves their case.

