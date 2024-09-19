Metal Exposure Linked to Atherosclerosis, Heart Issues

Study reveals environmental metals accelerate atherosclerosis, increasing cardiovascular disease risk.

A recent study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology has revealed a connection between exposure to environmental metals and the progression of atherosclerosis, a major contributor to cardiovascular disease (CVD). This research, led by scientists at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health, offers a new perspective on cardiovascular risk factors that could potentially transform how we prevention and treatment is approached.

Atherosclerosis is a condition characterized by the hardening and narrowing of arteries due to plaque buildup, which can limit blood flow and increase the risk of heart attacks, strokes, and peripheral artery disease. One of the key markers for this condition is coronary artery calcium (CAC), which can be measured non-invasively to predict future heart-related events.

Researchers investigated the impact of metal exposure on CAC levels using data from the Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis (MESA), which tracked 6,418 individuals ages 45-84, evaluating the levels of various metals in their urine. The metals studied included both essential ones, such as cobalt, copper, and zinc, and non-essential ones, like cadmium, tungsten, and uranium.

The findings were striking. Higher levels of urinary cadmium, tungsten, uranium, and cobalt were associated with increased CAC levels. More specifically, individuals with the highest cadmium levels exhibited a 75% higher CAC increase over ten years compared to those with the lowest levels. Tungsten, uranium, and cobalt were also linked to higher CAC levels, although the associations with copper and zinc were less noticeable after adjusting for other factors.

This research highlights the growing importance of considering environmental factors, such as metal pollution, in the context of cardiovascular health. Dr. Katlyn E. McGraw, the study’s lead author, emphasized that these findings underscore the need for new strategies in managing and preventing atherosclerosis. The study suggests that metal exposure could be as significant a risk factor as traditional ones like smoking and diabetes.

The implications of this study extend to public health and policy. As noted by Harlan M. Krumholz, Editor-in-Chief of JACC, the evidence “points to the need for a broader approach to CVD prevention that incorporates environmental regulations.” The team is advocating for stronger controls on metal pollution to protect cardiovascular health.

Demographic variations revealed another layer of complexity. Higher urinary metal levels were found in older individuals, those with a lower educational background, and residents of specific regions. These differences highlight how socioeconomic and geographic factors can influence metal exposure and its health effects.

“Our findings support that urinary metal levels are a robust predictor of CVD risk and all-cause mortality,” the team concluded in their paper. “These associations with clinical events are consistent with our previous finding that these six metals were associated with higher levels of coronary artery calcification in MESAopens in a new tab or window, supporting that atherosclerosis is a major underlying pathway explaining the association of metals with clinical events, and that those subclinical associations are clinically relevant.”

Sources:

Study links metal exposure to increased risk of atherosclerosis

Metal exposure can increase cardiovascular disease risk

Metal Exposure Also Linked to More Coronary Artery Calcium