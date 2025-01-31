Michelle A. Turman Appointed Chair of the Dean’s Advisory Council for University of South Florida’s College of Arts and Sciences 

Michelle’s contribution to USF is part of her larger volunteer and philanthropic commitment to education, health, and nonprofit development.

TAMPA, FL – Shumaker Advisors Vice President Michelle A. Turman, MA, CFRE has been appointed as Chairwoman of the Dean’s Advisory Council for University of South Florida’s (USF) College of Arts and Sciences. Michelle is also the Founder and President of Catalyst Consulting Services, a public affairs firm specializing in nonprofit organizational management.

The USF College of Arts and Sciences (CAS) represents a vibrant community of scholars with an unwavering commitment to high-impact learning across 23 academic departments with more than 15,000 students and 150,000 alumni. As USF’s largest college, CAS is committed to promoting globally competitive undergraduate, graduate, and professional programs that support interdisciplinary inquiry, intellectual development, and skill acquisition. CAS students make up more than 60 percent of the student body at USF and are frequent recipients of prestigious awards, including the Gilman, Goldwater, and Fulbright awards. Students participated in more than 4,000 research experiences and service-learning opportunities and more than 500 study abroad programs in the past year. CAS faculty and USF colleagues achieved a record-breaking $738 million in research funding during fiscal year 2024—up nearly seven percent over the previous year and an impressive increase of 35 percent since 2022.

“Michelle is a seasoned leader with an extraordinary wealth of knowledge and expertise. It is truly a pleasure to work alongside her as we continue to advance the reach and impact of the college,” said CAS Dean Elizabeth Spiller.

The Dean’s Advisory Council’s priority is to advise the Dean of the College on specific issues related to the College’s strategic direction and operations to fulfill both its mission and vision. USF is one of only three Preeminent State Research Universities, a designation reserved for institutions in the State University System that meet stringent metrics in such areas as student retention and graduation rates. USF is also ranked by U.S. News & World Report as one of America’s Top 50 public universities and is a member of the Association of American Universities, a prestigious group of 71 leading public and private research universities in the United States and Canada. As a member of the Association of American Universities, USF is positioned to drive economic development and meet the region’s workforce.

“I am deeply honored to continue to serve my alma mater as we continue to craft a bold vision and national presence for the arts and sciences. This is an exciting time of growth for USF, and it is humbling to be a part of such a dynamic university,” said Michelle.

Michelle’s contribution to USF is part of her larger volunteer and philanthropic commitment to education, health, and nonprofit development. Michelle serves on the USF Foundation Board of Directors Finance and Fundraising Committees, Search Advisory Committee for the new Dean of the USF CAS, and Chair of the statewide Workforce Development Initiative. Michelle’s community service has included leadership roles on the boards of Donate Life America, Hillsborough County Arts Council and Cultural Assets Commission, Association of Fundraising Professionals, Charitable Gift Planners of Tampa Bay, and YMCA.

She has been recognized by Tampa Bay Metro Magazine as one of Tampa Bay’s Distinguished Women in Business and the Face of Nonprofit Change and recognized by the Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce as an Outstanding Business Leader of the Year. Michelle was also nominated by her peers as Tampa Bay Business Journal’s Business Woman of the Year in 2007, 2016, and 2017. In 2024, Michelle was recognized by Tampa Bay Wealth Magazine for her dedication to the nonprofit community for over 30 years and philanthropic contributions personally and professionally of over $125 million in the Tampa Bay community.

ABOUT SHUMAKER ADVISORS

Shumaker Advisors is a full-service, bi-partisan public affairs firm providing expertise in government relations, business development, coalition building, and communications strategies. Shumaker Advisors serves clients at the federal, state, and local levels of government.