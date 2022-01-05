Michigan Fast Food Chain Settles Lawsuit Claiming Sexual Assault for $1.4 Million

The Jimmy Johns franchise agreed to a settlement to avoid risks and costs associated with further litigation, according to the corporation’s attorneys.

In October 2021, a Jimmy John’s franchise settled a civil lawsuit for $1.4 million after an employee allegedly sexually assaulted a 17-year-old female coworker. The female coworker reported inappropriate sexual behavior to her manager. The alleged assault occurred in August 2020 on Van Dyke Avenue in Sterling Heights, Michigan.

The 36-year-old performed the assault on the teenager while they were working the same shift. During the assault, the man was on probation for a third-degree criminal sexual conduct conviction and was a registered sex offender, according to attorneys working the case.

A prominent personal injury attorney states that the Jimmy John’s restaurant knowingly hired a registered sex offender and failed to protect the teenage worker, which led to the sexual behavior in the workplace. The 17-year-old teenager is also developmentally disabled and hearing impaired, making the crime more heinous.

Depositions in the case have been taken and a trial will likely begin in 2022. The Jimmy Johns franchise agreed to a settlement to avoid risks and costs associated with further litigation, according to the corporation’s attorneys.

Michigan law prohibits any form of sexual harassment. Oftentimes, if left unaddressed, sexual harassment can lead to more severe sexual crimes. Both men and women are vulnerable and susceptible to harassment and can come in many forms. Sexual harassment can be elusive, leaving victims to even question what they have just experienced.

Sexual Harassment or harassment of any kind can occur in many ways. The State of Michigan punishes extra harshly on incidents of sexual harassment that involve the disabled. In the unfortunate event that anyone experiences sexual harassment in the workplace or schools, it is recommended to do the following:

Bring the incident to the attention of your HR department.

Document the order of incident.

Clarify the incident with law enforcement.

Hire a sexual harassment attorney in your area.

