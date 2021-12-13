Michigan Universities Face Multiple Sexual Harassment Controversies

In addition to its involvement with alleged instances of sexual harassment, the fraternity has also been disciplined in the past for excessive hazing.

The State of Michigan has been swamped by sexual harassment lawsuits within the past few years. The Nassar sex abuse scandal shook the entire world, the Boy Scouts of America has been irrevocably tarnished by abuse allegations, and of course, the Roman Catholic Church has spent millions settling clergy abuse lawsuits. The next institutions on the chopping block in the Great Lakes state are its universities. Fraternities and school doctors at some of the state’s most prestigious colleges have now come under fire.

The Dr. Anderson Scandal

Perhaps the most notable scandal to emerge in recent months involved sexual harassment and abuse claims made against Dr. Robert Anderson, who was employed at the University of Michigan from 1966 to 2003. A total of 950 victims have come forward with shocking allegations against the university doctor. Various students sought out the doctor for medical treatments but were instead subjected to sexual harassment. Anderson is accused of inappropriately touching students, conducting unnecessary vaginal and rectal exams, and enforced nudity.

Perhaps the most shocking part of this story is the fact that his antics were well-known among not just the student body, but also teachers and administrators at the University of Michigan. Students who reported the harassment were ignored or told that what they had experienced was normal. The school took no punitive action against Dr. Anderson, and that is why the institution is now facing a class-action lawsuit.

Fraternities Under Fire in Michigan

Eastern Michigan University is also facing its own controversy over the local chapter of the Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity, which is at the center of various sexual assault lawsuits. One particular member of the fraternity has been accused of sexually assaulting nine women. The fraternity and the university have since severed all ties with one another. In addition to its involvement with alleged instances of sexual harassment, the fraternity has also been disciplined in the past for excessive hazing.

