Millions Worldwide Still Lack Basic Eye Care

Millions still lack access to basic eye care, especially in poorer regions.

Across the world, hundreds of millions of people still can’t get something as basic as glasses. A new study shows that despite some progress, many are still living with blurry vision because they can’t get the prescription lenses they need. This isn’t just about not being able to read a book or see street signs. It affects school, work, safety, and health. The researchers looked at over 800,000 people from 76 different countries to understand how many people have access to vision correction—and how many don’t. What they found is that while things have improved a little over the years, the pace of progress is far too slow, and many are still going without basic eye care.

According to the data, just under 66% of people who need vision correction are getting it. That’s only about six percentage points higher than it was in 2010. The World Health Organization wants to raise that number by 40 points by 2030, but at the current rate, that goal seems unlikely. This is especially worrying because poor vision caused by uncorrected refractive error—basically nearsightedness, farsightedness, or astigmatism—is very common and easily treated with a pair of glasses. Yet, for millions, even this simple fix is out of reach.

Where you live makes a big difference. In high-income areas like parts of North America and Western Europe, access to glasses is much better. About 85% of men and 83% of women in these regions get the correction they need. But in poorer regions like Sub-Saharan Africa, that number drops to about 30% for men and 27% for women. Older adults and women are especially affected. These gaps show that while some countries are making good progress, others are being left behind.

There are bright spots. Countries like France and Pakistan have taken strong steps to improve access to eye care. In France, glasses are now fully covered by national health insurance. In Pakistan, national eye care programs have been in place for over 20 years, leading to better access and fewer people suffering from untreated vision problems. These examples show that change is possible when governments treat eye care as a priority and put support systems in place.

One of the reasons more people need glasses now than in the past is because of changes in how we live. Children spend more time indoors and more hours in front of screens. These habits have been linked to worsening eyesight at younger ages. So even though more people are getting glasses today than in 2000, the demand has grown even faster. It’s a problem that keeps getting bigger, and current efforts haven’t kept up.

The researchers say that getting people the glasses they need isn’t just about seeing better—it also helps with education, work, and general well-being. People who can see clearly are more likely to succeed in school and hold down jobs. They are also less likely to be injured or fall into poverty. Glasses are a simple, low-cost solution, yet they can change lives.

Still, the gap remains wide. Without stronger efforts, millions of people will continue to live with poor vision that could be easily fixed. If more countries can follow the lead of those already making progress, there’s hope that future reports will show stronger numbers. But for now, the world is falling short. The message from researchers is clear: action needs to happen faster, and it needs to reach those who are most often forgotten. Vision care isn’t a luxury. For many, it’s the difference between getting by and falling behind.

Sources:

Study: Millions still lack access to basic eye care worldwide

Effective refractive error coverage in adults: a systematic review and meta-analysis of updated estimates from population-based surveys in 76 countries modelling the path towards the 2030 global targe