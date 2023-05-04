Milwaukee Nursing Homes – What Are Residents’ Rights?

If you have witnessed or suspect nursing home abuse in Wisconsin, then you are entitled and encouraged to make a complaint directly at the Wisconsin Department of Health.

Milwaukee, WI – A 38-year-old nurse in western Wisconsin was recently accused of forcibly amputating a nursing home resident’s foot without their (or a doctor’s) consent. While the accused claimed to have done so out of mercy since the foot had grown infected, others disagree, and witnesses attest that the victim was moaning in pain during the amputation. The victim later died from amputation-related complications.

Even more shocking is the fact that the nursing home in question failed to investigate this barbaric act.

This is just an example of the many acts of abuse and neglect seen by specialized abuse lawyers all over the state.

What are residents’ rights in Wisconsin nursing homes?

Reporting abuse of any kind means that first, you need to understand the rights of nursing home residents within the state of Wisconsin. While nursing homes may not be an idle destination for many, it is paramount that they are safe havens that allow residents easy access to everything they may need. Violation of these rights should be discussed with Milwaukee nursing home abuse lawyers, immediately.

According to federal and state law, nursing home residents are entitled to:

Tailored medical and dental care, according to their personal physical and mental needs;

24-hour access to nursing services, as befitting their individual needs;

Access to skilled, trained nursing services;

Respectful, appropriate, courteous treatment;

Freedom from harassment, as well as any kinds of abuse (physical, sexual, financial, verbal, etc.);

Freedom in making decisions as much as capable.

Also, needless to say, all nursing home residents have the right to voice concerns, or report abuse of any kind, without fear of repercussion.

Wisconsin nursing home abuse laws

Before you contact Wisconsin nursing home abuse lawyers, it’s a good idea to also understand state laws regarding nursing home abuse. The state of Wisconsin follows all federal legislation on the subject. It also uses two independent pieces of state legislation:

Chapter 50 of the Wisconsin Statutes;

Chapter DHS 132 of the Wisconsin Administrative Code;

Reporting nursing home abuse

If you have witnessed or suspect nursing home abuse in Wisconsin, then you are entitled and encouraged to make a complaint directly at the Wisconsin Department of Health.

However, be warned that it takes time for the state to process these complaints, and the focus will be on disciplining the nursing home, rather than the abuser.

So if you are aware of or suspect abuse in a Wisconsin nursing home, your best bet is to hire nursing home abuse lawyers. They will help determine the best course of action, ensure that the abuser is persecuted and that you and your family are compensated for your suffering. While there is no amount of money that can heal the grief of abuse, it’s important to seek justice.

If you or a loved one were the victims of a forced medical procedure, as the one discussed earlier, you might also look into hiring medical malpractice lawyers, depending on the specifics of your case.

