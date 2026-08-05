Minnesota Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Chipotle

Investigators traced widespread salmonella illnesses toward contaminated jalapeños supplied to restaurants.

Minnesota health officials are investigating a salmonella outbreak that has sickened at least 110 people, with evidence pointing to jalapeño peppers served at several Mexican-style restaurants. Chipotle Mexican Grill has received much of the attention because many of those who became ill reported eating there, but investigators believe the contaminated peppers may have reached more than one restaurant through the supply chain. Federal and state officials are continuing to trace where the peppers came from and where they were distributed.

The Minnesota Department of Health said interviews with people who became sick found that a large majority had recently eaten at Chipotle. Among the 84 people interviewed, nearly nine out of ten reported eating at one of the chain’s restaurants between the middle of June and late July. Others who became ill said they had eaten at different Mexican-style restaurants, suggesting the problem may not be limited to a single company. The outbreak involves the salmonella Javiana strain, and investigators are working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to determine exactly where the contaminated peppers entered the supply chain.

After learning that jalapeños could be connected to the illnesses, Chipotle removed the peppers from every restaurant that had received them. The company replaced them with peppers from different growers while health officials continued the investigation. State officials said the restaurant chain quickly provided records and worked closely with investigators during the response. They also said they no longer have concerns about continued exposure at Chipotle restaurants because the suspected product has already been removed. Even so, contaminated peppers may still be present at other restaurants if they received the same shipment as the investigation continues.

News of the federal probe has impacted Chipotle stock, causing the company’s shares to drop drastically. Investors reacted quickly because the restaurant chain has dealt with several food safety problems over the past ten years, making any report involving foodborne illness within its supply chain closely monitored. Even though investigators believe the contamination may have come from an outside supplier rather than restaurant preparation, the company’s stock still posted one of its biggest single-day declines in months.

Salmonella is a type of bacteria that can spread through contaminated food. People infected often develop diarrhea, fever, stomach pain, and cramps, which, at times, can be severe, requiring medical intervention. Symptoms usually begin within 12 to 72 hours after eating contaminated food, although some people may not become sick for several days. Most healthy adults recover without special treatment, but young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems can face more serious illness that sometimes requires hospital care.

Officials have not announced a final source for the contaminated jalapeños, and the investigation remains active. The FDA’s traceback work is expected to identify where the peppers were grown, packed, and shipped before reaching restaurants. Until that work is complete, health officials continue gathering information from new patients and reviewing shipping records. They have said there is no ongoing concern about eating at Chipotle locations involved in the investigation because the suspected peppers have already been removed. Their remaining concern is whether the same contaminated product may still be available at other food-service businesses that received the shipment.

Sources:

Chipotle Stock Tanks on Potential Salmonella Outbreak Tied to Jalapeños

Salmonella Outbreak: Chipotle Removed Jalapeños Linked to Minnesota Case

Chipotle pulls jalapenos amid salmonella outbreak investigation