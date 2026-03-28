Judge: Minnesota Schools Can Continue Offering In-State Tuition to Undocumented Immigrants

“Today, we defeated another one of Donald Trump’s efforts to misconstrue federal law to force Minnesota to abandon duly passed state laws and become a colder, less caring state,” state Attorney General Keith Ellison wrote.

Minnesota public universities can continue offering in-state tuition and scholarships to certain immigrants without legal status, a federal judge ruled on Friday, effectively dismissing a lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Justice that had attempted to halt some financial relief programs.

According to The Associated Press, the decision follows a series of high-profile clashes between the Trump administration and Minnesota state officials over immigration enforcement. Many of Minnesota’s largest cities, most notably Minneapolis, are still struggling with the federal government’s unprecedented crackdown on undocumented immigrants.

In her decision, U.S. District Judge Katherine Menendez said that the Justice Department failed to establish that the programs offering in-state tuition for immigrants without legal status had also discriminated against native-born and naturalized citizens.

The federal government’s lawsuit had named several defendants, including Gov. Tim Walz, state Attorney General Keith Ellison, and the Minnesota Officer of Higher Education. Attorneys for the Justice Department accused Minnesota of violating federal law by discriminating against U.S. citizens. The lawsuit noted that undocumented immigrants qualify for in-state tuition if they meet certain requirements. These include attending a Minnesota high school for at least three years; the Trump administration contrasted this with U.S. citizens, who generally cannot obtain the same benefits.

The Minnesota statutes enabling the program, the Justice Department argued, “flagrantly” violate a federal law that prevents states from preferentially granting benefits to immigrants without legal status, irrespective of whether they meet residency other residency requirements.

“No state can be allowed to treat Americans like second-class citizens in their own country by offering financial benefits to illegal aliens,” U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement.

However, in her ruling, Menendez said that the Trump administration misinterpreted the law, which was originally signed into effect by former Democratic President Bill Clinton.

Menendez observed that Minnesota’s offer of in-state tuition to qualifying undocumented immigrants does not withhold any similar benefit from U.S. citizens, as citizens who attend a local high school for at least three years are also entitled to in-state tuition rates.

Menendez also said that the federal government does not have standing to sue the state’s governor or attorney general, as neither has the power to change laws relating to tuition eligibility.

In a statement, Attorney General Ellison praised the dismissal, casting it as yet another defeat for the Trump administration.

“Today, we defeated another one of Donald Trump’s efforts to misconstrue federal law to force Minnesota to abandon duly passed state laws and become a colder, less caring state,” Ellison wrote.

Ellison noted that offering educational benefits for undocumented immigrants is, in effect, an “investment for our state to do everything we can to encourage a more educated workforce.”

Sources

A judge dismisses DOJ lawsuit over Minnesota in-state tuition for students without legal status

Judge dismisses DOJ lawsuit over Minnesota laws regarding in-state tuition for undocumented students

U.S. Justice Department sues Minnesota for offering in-state tuition costs to undocumented students