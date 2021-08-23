Momentum Factor Earns 5th Inc. 5000 Award

Austin firm recognized as one of America’s fastest-growing private companies for 5th straight year.

For a fifth consecutive year, Inc. Magazine has recognized Momentum Factor, a leading global provider of online risk mitigation applications and services, amongst the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. on its annual Inc. 5000 rankings (SBDP – dba: Momentum Factor – #4700).

The Inc 5000 is the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment — its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, Oracle and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“We are so very honored to be ranked in this year’s Inc. 5000 list, especially after all that has transpired due to the pandemic over the past year,” said Jonathan Gilliam, Momentum Factor Founder & CEO. “In today’s online-first world, risk and reputation are significant concerns among all businesses, and our tools and services keep companies safe by mitigating the inherent risks they face being online.”

Complete results of the 2021 Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/inc5000.

“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”

The annual Inc. 5000 Vision Conference honoring the companies on the list will be held virtually from Oct. 19-20. As always, speakers include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.

“Our success over the past five years not only comes from the services we have provided, but is due in large part to our team,” said Gilliam. “Their efforts have allowed us to find success in the present while continuing to build on several major initiatives we feel will propel our growth even further in the future.”

About Momentum Factor

Momentum Factor is a leading global digital brand protection, compliance monitoring and reputation management firm. Its advanced techniques and software protect companies from online risks.

This includes its flagship product, FieldWatchTM, which is used by enterprise and mid-sized companies to identify online risks and enforce policies. Please visit momofactor.com to learn more.