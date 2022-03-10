Momentum Factor Opens Utah Office

Firm expands capabilities to meet growing client needs.

AUSTIN, Texas – Momentum Factor, a leading global provider of online risk mitigation applications and services, is proud to announce the opening of a new office in Lehi, Utah. While the firm remains headquartered in Austin, Texas, this satellite office will be led by Travis Wilson, a director at the firm, and will provide an additional location for the company to serve its direct selling clientele. Notably, the state of Utah is home to nearly 100 direct sales companies, which make up the second-largest industry in the state in terms of income behind only tourism.

“We are excited to announce the opening of our Utah office,” said Jonathan Gilliam, Momentum Factor Founder & CEO. “With so many direct sellers based in Utah, we have a great opportunity to better serve current as well as future clients.”

The new address for Momentum Factor’s Utah office is: 2701 N. Thanksgiving Way, Suite 100, Lehi, UT 84043.

“Having an office on-site in Utah is a great benefit to the firm with so many direct sellers headquartered in the area,” said Wilson, who manages sales as well as client and partner relationships in the region. “We are up-and-running and ready to go.”

To schedule an in-person visit or discuss any of Momentum Factor’s solutions, please feel free to contact Travis Wilson at (385) 247-6751 or Travis.Wilson@momofactor.com.

