Monthly Injection Offers New Asthma Relief Option

New asthma injection helped many patients stop steroids and reduce attacks.

A new treatment for severe asthma is gaining attention after a large group of patients showed steady progress while taking it over a one-year period. The treatment uses a drug called tezepelumab, given through a monthly injection. The study followed people who had long struggled with breathing trouble and often depended on daily steroid tablets. These tablets are common in asthma care but can bring many unwanted health problems when taken for long stretches. Because of this, doctors have been trying to find safer methods that still keep symptoms under control. The new results are offering a sign that some patients may finally have another path.

The study involved people from multiple countries and tracked how their bodies responded to steady doses of the injection over the course of a year. Many participants had lived for years with flare-ups that were difficult to manage. They had often tried different combinations of medicines and still dealt with sudden attacks that interfered with daily life. The group in the study showed a shift soon after the first doses. Some people saw changes within two weeks, noting better breathing and fewer disruptions during common tasks such as walking, climbing stairs, or speaking for long periods.

Researchers reported that more than half the group was able to completely stop using daily steroid tablets without facing a spike in breathing trouble. This is important because long-term steroid use can lead to problems with blood sugar, bone strength, weight changes, and a higher chance of infections. Many people with the most severe form of asthma stay on these tablets because nothing else controls their symptoms well enough. The new treatment may offer a different path for some of them, giving relief without taking a daily pill that carries so many risks.

Another major point from the study was the number of people who avoided asthma attacks altogether. Two-thirds of the group completed the year without a single attack. For many, this kind of stability had been out of reach before. Doctors also measured lung function and general well-being, and the scores rose throughout the study. People reported having an easier time taking full breaths, sleeping through the night, and staying active during the day.

Tezepelumab is part of a newer group of medicines called biologics. These medicines are designed to target certain patterns in the body rather than affecting many parts at once, the way steroids do. By calming the areas that trigger swelling in the lungs, the drug helps keep the airways open. Doctors who took part in the study believe the findings point to a steady move toward treatments that support asthma management with fewer long-term risks.

The study included more than three hundred patients from dozens of centers. Doctors say the results show how steady, targeted care may help people who have struggled the most. While no single treatment works for every person, this one-year study shows that some long-standing problems can shift when the right methods are used.

