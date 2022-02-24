The fact that insurance companies may be misleading when it comes to hurricane damage shouldn’t come as a surprise.

Unfortunately, many people are familiar with denied homeowners insurance claims in Georgia. Discovering that your claim has been denied can be a truly soul-crushing experience, especially since you are likely counting on your settlement money to repair your home, replace lost items, and move on with your life. It is no understatement to say that many people depend on their settlement for survival. With all that said, there is one factor in Georgia that leads to more denied claims than any other.

If your claim is denied, you don’t have to accept it laying down. Instead, you can get in touch with a qualified, experienced attorney in Georgia who specializes in denied homeowners insurance claims. These legal professionals can help you push back against insurance companies if your claim has been denied. Your attorney will have a strong understanding of how the insurance company works, and they can negotiate effectively on your behalf. If necessary, they can also file a lawsuit against your insurance company for failing to hold up their end of the bargain.

Hurricane Damage

The most common reason for a denied homeowners insurance claim in Georgia is hurricane damage. This is due to a number of factors. Firstly, hurricanes are more common in Georgia, and this type of weather event is more likely to result in property damage. As a result, claims related to property damage caused by hurricanes are more common. Statistically speaking, you would expect a large number of denied hurricane damage claims because of this.

However, there’s another factor to consider. Most standard homeowners insurance policies do not provide coverage for hurricane damage. This is because hurricane damage insurance can only be obtained through a special federal program. Unfortunately, many homeowners are under the impression that their standard policy does in fact provide this type of protection. This is why it’s so important to read your policy, especially the fine print. If you want hurricane coverage, you’ll need to pay extra for the federal program.

The Insurance Industry in Georgia Has Suffered Several Recent Scandals

The fact that insurance companies may be misleading when it comes to hurricane damage shouldn’t come as a surprise. After all, in September of 2021, the Insurance Commissioner in Georgia was sent to prison for stealing millions of dollars from a state-chartered insurer. As a result, one cannot realistically claim that the insurance industry in Georgia is free from corruption.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching the Atlanta area for a qualified attorney with experience in denied homeowners insurance claims, you have a number of legal professionals to choose from. Book a consultation with one of these legal professionals today, and you can immediately start to approach this situation in the most efficient way possible. The most important thing to remember is that you shouldn’t simply give up if your claim has been denied. There are ways to address this situation, and a qualified attorney can guide you towards a positive legal outcome.