Most COVID-19 Treatments Found Generally Safe

Over the last few years, doctors and researchers have worked quickly to develop and test treatments for people who get COVID-19. Today, there are several medications that doctors can prescribe to help those at higher risk of serious illness. Many people wonder whether these treatments come with dangerous side effects, especially because they were approved so quickly, or they’re generally safe. New findings from a large review by the Keck School of Medicine show that most of these treatments don’t cause major harm.

The review looked at many studies, including clinical trials and other kinds of research. It focused only on serious side effects—those that might send someone to the hospital or be life-threatening. This means it didn’t just look at whether someone got a headache or upset stomach, but whether the treatments caused something much more dangerous. For the most commonly used oral medications, like Paxlovid, the results were very reassuring. There was no sign that these pills caused severe problems, making them appear generally safe.

Some treatments no longer in use, like monoclonal antibodies that were once given in hospitals, also did not appear to lead to serious side effects. These drugs, which were designed to attach to the virus and stop it from spreading, stopped being used because they didn’t work as well against newer versions of the virus—not because they were unsafe. One exception was a drug called Actemra, which was linked to a drop in white blood cells and infections in some patients. That risk is already included in the drug’s warning labels, so doctors are aware of it and consider that when deciding whether to prescribe it.

Another treatment that showed more risk was convalescent plasma. This treatment used blood from people who had recovered from COVID-19, with the hope that the antibodies in their blood would help others fight off the virus. It turned out that people who got this treatment had a slightly higher chance of developing internal bleeding, infections, or blood clots. Again, these risks were already known and listed for doctors to see.

Most people who catch COVID-19 don’t need these treatments. They rest, drink fluids, and recover on their own. But for older adults, people with heart or lung problems, those who are overweight, or anyone with a weak immune system, the risk of getting very sick is higher. In those cases, doctors might recommend medicine to lower the chance of hospitalization or death. For those people, knowing that these treatments are mostly safe brings peace of mind.

To make sure they got the full picture, the research team didn’t just rely on studies already published in journals. They also looked at information sent to the FDA and data from clinical trials that might not have been published yet. This gave them a broader view of what really happens when these drugs are used.

The team’s work was also part of a larger effort to help the government decide how to handle claims from people who might say they were harmed by these treatments. If someone believes they were hurt by a COVID-19 treatment, they can apply for help through a government program. To approve or deny those claims fairly, the government needs solid facts about what side effects the drugs might cause. Thanks to this review, those decisions can now be based on stronger evidence.

For anyone considering COVID-19 treatment, the bottom line is this: the medicines used today for people at risk appear to be safe, and most do not come with serious risks. Doctors are continuing to monitor for any problems, but for now, patients and families can feel more confident in the care being offered.

